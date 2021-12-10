Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/texas-abortion-providers-can-sue-over-state-law-can-not-stop-enforcement-supreme-court-says-1091422109.html
Texas Abortion Providers Can Sue Over State Law, Can Not Stop Enforcement, Supreme Court Says
Texas Abortion Providers Can Sue Over State Law, Can Not Stop Enforcement, Supreme Court Says
Abortion providers in Texas can sue in connection with the state’s abortion law that criminalizes the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy but can not stop the law's enforcement, the US Supreme Court ruled.
2021-12-10T15:55+0000
2021-12-10T15:56+0000
news
us
texas
court
abortion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102136/22/1021362279_0:0:4487:2524_1920x0_80_0_0_8b631c29a26bd55c210d534faecf0d89.jpg
"A pre-enforcement challenge under the Federal Constitution to Texas Senate Bill 8 - the Texas Heartbeat Act - may proceed past the motion to dismiss stage against certain of the named defendants but not others; the order of the District Court is affirmed in part and reversed in part, and the case is remanded," the Supreme Court said.The Supreme Court did not decide in the ruling whether the Texas law is unconstitutional. However, the court's decision will allow the case to be re-heard in lower courts, where the law may still be successfully challenged.In addition, the Supreme Court's decision also narrows the number of possible defendants in future suits against the law.Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a similar case against an abortion law in the state of Mississippi that bans the procedure starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the case.
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/we-have-no-authority-texas-tells-supreme-court-doj-abortion-clinics-cant-sue-them-over-new-law-1090399850.html
As usual in israel's pathethic american colony, lawyers get richer while the poor get screwed over further.
0
1
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102136/22/1021362279_331:0:3696:2524_1920x0_80_0_0_ec62337e124e66c8ed89a7e9a99eec56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, texas, court, abortion

Texas Abortion Providers Can Sue Over State Law, Can Not Stop Enforcement, Supreme Court Says

15:55 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 15:56 GMT 10.12.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Tatiana Vdb / Pregnancy Pregnancy
 Pregnancy - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Tatiana Vdb / Pregnancy
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Abortion providers in Texas can sue in connection with the state’s abortion law that criminalizes the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy when a heartbeat is detected, but can not stop the law's enforcement, the US Supreme Court ruled on Friday.
"A pre-enforcement challenge under the Federal Constitution to Texas Senate Bill 8 - the Texas Heartbeat Act - may proceed past the motion to dismiss stage against certain of the named defendants but not others; the order of the District Court is affirmed in part and reversed in part, and the case is remanded," the Supreme Court said.
The Supreme Court did not decide in the ruling whether the Texas law is unconstitutional. However, the court's decision will allow the case to be re-heard in lower courts, where the law may still be successfully challenged.
In addition, the Supreme Court's decision also narrows the number of possible defendants in future suits against the law.
Pro-choice and anti-abortion both demonstrate outside the United States Supreme Court as the court hears arguments over a challenge to a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks in Washington, U.S., November 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
'We Have No Authority': Texas Tells Supreme Court DOJ, Abortion Clinics Can't Sue Them Over New Law
1 November, 20:29 GMT
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a similar case against an abortion law in the state of Mississippi that bans the procedure starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the case.
500001
Discuss
Popular comments
As usual in israel's pathethic american colony, lawyers get richer while the poor get screwed over further.
vtvot tak
10 December, 19:10 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:51 GMTNew York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVID Vaccines for Businesses
16:44 GMT'What We're Seeing is Very Serious': Prospect of Impending Mass Extinction Event Mulled by Scientist
16:34 GMTIsraeli Defence Minister Accuses Tehran of Building Up Military in Western Iran to Attack Israel
16:22 GMTCarlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Chess Champion
15:55 GMTTexas Abortion Providers Can Sue Over State Law, Can Not Stop Enforcement, Supreme Court Says
15:37 GMTREC & Russian-Guangdong Entrepreneurs Union to Develop Exports to China
15:09 GMTGerman Chancellor Reportedly Mulls Pulling Support for Nord Stream 2 in Case of Russia-Ukraine War
15:02 GMTDems Reportedly Strategising for Biden to Take Credit if Gas Prices Fall Ahead of 2022 Midterms
15:01 GMT'Insane, Sociopath or Sadist': What's Behind US Senator's Remark About Nuke Strike Against Russia?
14:49 GMTRussian Su-30 Fighter Escorts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Video
13:41 GMT'Fire and Fusion' Photo of Sun Taken From Backyard 'Better Than NASA's'
13:36 GMTUK Police Investigate 'Unexplained' Death of Submarine Worker at Faslane Naval Base
13:33 GMTLockheed Martin Signs Contract for 64 F-35 Fighters With Finland
13:28 GMTFarmer in Indian State of Karnataka Files Police Complaint Against Four Cows for Not Giving Milk
13:28 GMTBest Russian Exporters Awarded at ‘Made in Russia’ International Export Forum
13:23 GMTIndia: BJP Ally Condemns Home Minister's Statement on Nagaland Violence
13:15 GMTPentagon Orders Thinktank Study to ‘Identify Critical Questions’ on Future of US Nuclear Programme
13:10 GMTMoscow Says It's Offering US, NATO Alternative to New Cuban Missile Crisis-Style Scenario
12:27 GMTRussian & Serbian PMs Urge to Speed Up Conclusion of Rail Agreement
12:22 GMTSputnik, RT Chief Simonyan Slams UK Court’s Assange Extradition Ruling, Calls Him Modern-Day Galileo