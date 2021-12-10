Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/teacher-turned-nuclear-submarine-spy-says-wanted-to-flee-because-of-trump-not-arrest--report-1091404264.html
Teacher-Turned Nuclear Submarine Spy Says Wanted to Flee Because of Trump, Not Arrest – Report
Teacher-Turned Nuclear Submarine Spy Says Wanted to Flee Because of Trump, Not Arrest – Report
Prosecuted Maryland Teacher-Turned-Spy Says Wanted To Flee Because Of Trump, Not Arrest – Report
2021-12-10T03:43+0000
2021-12-10T03:43+0000
us
spy
nuclear submarines
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104170/52/1041705245_0:40:2100:1221_1920x0_80_0_0_f10bf0a70bae02a7a268181ab2d25f7d.jpg
The wife of the engineer, former school teacher Diana Toebbe, wanted to leave the country because of President Donald Trump, her lawyers said in court on Wednesday. They denied the fact that she attempted to escape justice, according to NBC News.The couple was arrested after plotting to flee the country as Diana had written to her husband Jonathan: “I cannot believe that the two of us wouldn’t be welcomed and rewarded by a foreign govt.”Now lawyers claim the couple wanted to escape due to their frustration with the country’s political situation, which could be seen in their exchange of messages that reportedly took place in 2019.According to the texts, Diana Toebbe wanted to live in France as she “was done” with Trump, who “rigged the entire system.”Their chat concluded with Jonathan saying: “We’ve got passports, and some savings. In a real pinch we can flee quickly.”Her lawyers also claim that Diana was unaware of her husband’s scheme to sell classified data.Jonathan Toebbe worked in the US Navy as a nuclear engineer in a nuclear power plant program. He had access to classified data, related to the design elements, performance parameters and characteristics of reactors used on nuclear submarines. He was actively screened by national security through the US Department of Defense, which gave him access to classified data.In April 2020, Toebbe mailed a package containing classified information to representatives of an unnamed country with an offer to sell secret information. He managed to sell some of the data he possessed, but his “foreign counterpart” appeared to be an FBI covert operative and, after another attempt to pass on information, Jonathan and Diana were arrested.
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/dead-drops-in-half-eaten-sandwiches-gum-packages-fbi-unveils-plot-to-sell-us-nuclear-sub-secrets-1089818596.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104170/52/1041705245_210:0:1890:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_7cc5c068adbd91e7ed3a6a31df439a57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, spy, nuclear submarines, viral

Teacher-Turned Nuclear Submarine Spy Says Wanted to Flee Because of Trump, Not Arrest – Report

03:43 GMT 10.12.2021
© Wikipedia / https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia-class_submarine#/media/File:Virginia_class_submarine.jpgComputer-based rendering of Virginia class attack submarine
Computer-based rendering of Virginia class attack submarine - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© Wikipedia / https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia-class_submarine#/media/File:Virginia_class_submarine.jpg
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
In 2020, an employee of the program for the creation of nuclear submarines and his wife were arrested and charged with an attempt to sell military secrets to another state. The engineer tried to hide the memory card with the classified data in a sandwich.
The wife of the engineer, former school teacher Diana Toebbe, wanted to leave the country because of President Donald Trump, her lawyers said in court on Wednesday. They denied the fact that she attempted to escape justice, according to NBC News.
The couple was arrested after plotting to flee the country as Diana had written to her husband Jonathan: “I cannot believe that the two of us wouldn’t be welcomed and rewarded by a foreign govt.”
Now lawyers claim the couple wanted to escape due to their frustration with the country’s political situation, which could be seen in their exchange of messages that reportedly took place in 2019.
According to the texts, Diana Toebbe wanted to live in France as she “was done” with Trump, who “rigged the entire system.”
Their chat concluded with Jonathan saying: “We’ve got passports, and some savings. In a real pinch we can flee quickly.”
“Obviously, the additional messages paint an entirely different picture as to why Mrs. Toebbe wanted to leave the country,” wrote Barry Beck, one of her lawyers. “Rather than scheming to escape capture and prosecution for crimes, Mrs. Toebbe was clearly motivated to leave the country for political reasons.”
Her lawyers also claim that Diana was unaware of her husband’s scheme to sell classified data.
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine USS Providence crosses the Suez canal in Ismailia, Egypt - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
Dead Drops in Half-Eaten Sandwiches, Gum Packages: FBI Unveils Plot to Sell US Nuclear Sub Secrets
10 October, 18:57 GMT
Jonathan Toebbe worked in the US Navy as a nuclear engineer in a nuclear power plant program. He had access to classified data, related to the design elements, performance parameters and characteristics of reactors used on nuclear submarines. He was actively screened by national security through the US Department of Defense, which gave him access to classified data.
In April 2020, Toebbe mailed a package containing classified information to representatives of an unnamed country with an offer to sell secret information. He managed to sell some of the data he possessed, but his “foreign counterpart” appeared to be an FBI covert operative and, after another attempt to pass on information, Jonathan and Diana were arrested.
010010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:56 GMTItalian Priest Gets 3 Years in Prison for Stealing Church's Money for Drugs, Gay Orgies - Report
03:43 GMTTeacher-Turned Nuclear Submarine Spy Says Wanted to Flee Because of Trump, Not Arrest – Report
02:50 GMTHow the Left Stole Christmas
02:23 GMTKyle Rittenhouse, Dubbed ‘White Supremacist’ by Biden, Wants to Tell POTUS ‘Facts of What Happened’
01:49 GMTTrump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia & China
01:39 GMTConversion Therapy Banned in Canada After Bill Passes in Senate
00:11 GMTUS Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week
YesterdayVideo: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas
YesterdayActor Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Hate Crime Hoax
YesterdayUS Court Denies Trump Appeal to Stop House Probe From Getting White House Records
YesterdayNicaragua Ends Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Recognizes 'There Is Only One China'
YesterdayEpstein Dated Norwegian Heiress Later Picked up by Trump, Lolita Express Pilot Says - Report
YesterdayUS State of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Bigler Stouffer After Court Refuses Stay
YesterdayAmtrak to Temporarily Cut Some Services Over Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayChilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Yesterday‘Now I Am Become Death’: Lawsuit Says Suspect Posted Threats Just Before Shooting in Michigan School
YesterdayBiden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
YesterdayUS’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims
YesterdayWhite House Brands Russia Troop Movement Inside Own Country as 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
YesterdayUS Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails