Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/sp-500-in-record-close-propelling-us-stocks-to-biggest-week-since-january-1091427539.html
S&P 500 in Record Close, Propelling US Stocks to Biggest Week Since January
S&P 500 in Record Close, Propelling US Stocks to Biggest Week Since January
Wall Street had its biggest weekly rally since January, with the key S&P 500 index closing at a record high, as US stocks rebounded forcefully from losses of recent weeks triggered by fears about the coronavirus Omicron variant.
2021-12-10T22:13+0000
2021-12-10T22:13+0000
business
us
big tech
s&p 500
us stocks
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091427512_0:74:3072:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_369d6f8209f234a80f318d0807573cbf.jpg
The equity market comeback was particularly remarkable considering that it occurred on the same day that the Labor Department reported that US consumer prices were up their most since 1982, reinforcing worries that the Federal Reserve might have to raise interest rates by the first quarter of next year itself instead of later in 2022.The S&amp;P 500, an index of the top 500 stocks, rose 44 points, or 0.9%, for a record high close of 4,711. The S&amp;P’s all-time high for a session was 4,744, a level attained in November. For the week, the index gained 3.8%, its most for a week since January.The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which contains mostly industrial stocks, finished up 216 points, or 0.6%, at 35,971. For the week, the Dow rose 4%.The Nasdaq Composite index, that groups Big Tech names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, gained 113 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 15,630.60. The Nasdaq gained 3.6% for the week.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091427512_330:0:3061:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_52bdcbc3d7adfd168daf8775adba75d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, us, big tech, s&p 500, us stocks, covid-19

S&P 500 in Record Close, Propelling US Stocks to Biggest Week Since January

22:13 GMT 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMIDThe New York Stock Exchange Christmas tree is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 1, 2021.
The New York Stock Exchange Christmas tree is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street had its biggest weekly rally since January, with the key S&P 500 index closing at a record high, as US stocks rebounded forcefully from losses of recent weeks triggered by fears about the coronavirus Omicron variant.
The equity market comeback was particularly remarkable considering that it occurred on the same day that the Labor Department reported that US consumer prices were up their most since 1982, reinforcing worries that the Federal Reserve might have to raise interest rates by the first quarter of next year itself instead of later in 2022.

“Despite today's rebound, consumer sentiment still looks vulnerable and will likely struggle if these widespread price increases continue,” Ed Moya, head of the US research at online trading platform OANDA, said.

The S&P 500, an index of the top 500 stocks, rose 44 points, or 0.9%, for a record high close of 4,711. The S&P’s all-time high for a session was 4,744, a level attained in November. For the week, the index gained 3.8%, its most for a week since January.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which contains mostly industrial stocks, finished up 216 points, or 0.6%, at 35,971. For the week, the Dow rose 4%.
The Nasdaq Composite index, that groups Big Tech names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, gained 113 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 15,630.60. The Nasdaq gained 3.6% for the week.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:51 GMTMyanmar Citizen Pleads Guilty on Plot to Attack Nation’s UN Envoy
22:37 GMTJohn Kiriakou Describes What Awaits Assange in the US
22:28 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Fast-Track Process to Raise US Debt Limit
22:24 GMTVice President Harris Swears in Jeff Flake as New US Ambassador to Turkey
22:18 GMTUS Weekly COVID-19 Cases Up 37%, Deaths Increase by 28%
22:13 GMTS&P 500 in Record Close, Propelling US Stocks to Biggest Week Since January
21:09 GMTUFC 269 Closes Out 2021 Pay-Per-View Schedule After Record Year of Profits for Company
21:04 GMTNYC Mayor-Elect Adams Vows Not to Let BLM 'Burn Down' City Following 'Bloodshed' Threats - Report
20:51 GMTPentagon Declines to Say If US, Israel Mull Training for Strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites
19:55 GMTVideos: Explosions Rock Lebanese City of Tyre At Alleged Hamas Weapons Depot
19:54 GMTVideos: Ethiopians, Eritreans Hold #NoMore March Outside US State Department, Capitol
19:49 GMTEdward Snowden Calls Public, Media Furor Against Assange Dystopian
18:58 GMTPossible First and Only Evidence of Crucifixion in Britain Found by Archaeologists
18:57 GMT‘It’s Alive!': ‘Zombie Fires’ Filmed Smoldering Beneath Snow Near ‘Pole of Cold’ in Siberia
18:53 GMTIraqi Militia Threatens to Fight American ‘Occupiers’ as Pentagon Marks End to Combat Mission
18:43 GMTUK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway
18:31 GMT'Haters Gonna Hate': Copyright Infringement Trial Looms Before Taylor Swift
18:10 GMTAssange's Friend on UK High Court Decision: Taking Away Hope of Justice is Beginning of Fascism
17:44 GMTPsaki Says She Doesn’t Know What Biden Was Talking About When He Announced NATO-Russia Meeting
17:43 GMTChinese Yutu-2 Rover Embarks on Weeks-Long 80-Metre Journey to Reach 'Moon Cube,' Here’s Why