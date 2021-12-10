Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: UK High Court Announces Verdict on Julian Assange´s Extradition Case
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/south-african-president-invites-scientists-from-brics-countries-to-study-covid-19-1091410543.html
South African President Invites Scientists From BRICS Countries to Study COVID-19
South African President Invites Scientists From BRICS Countries to Study COVID-19
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited scientists from the BRICS member states to visit his nation and study the coronavirus
2021-12-10T08:52+0000
2021-12-10T08:52+0000
omicron covid strain
africa
south africa
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091091668_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_41d5ee9641cfd577c1a16b40d09893fd.jpg
"President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited scientists from fellow BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India and China – to work alongside South African scientists in further researching the various characteristics of the COVID-19 virus and its mutations," the office said in a statement."This cooperation takes place within the context of the establishment of the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre in a virtual format," the statement read.The World Health Organization during an emergency meeting on 26 November designated the new COVID-19 strain as a "variant of concern" and called it Omicron. The variant first originated in South Africa and is spreading around the world with more and more countries reporting on Omicron cases. The spread of Omicron prompted many countries to close borders for foreigners arriving from Africa regardless of whether they hold a vaccination or recovery certificate or a negative coronavirus test.
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091091668_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe09c6ce2c5cde6973da3426ab8c4f32.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, south africa, covid-19

South African President Invites Scientists From BRICS Countries to Study COVID-19

08:52 GMT 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLFILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited scientists from the BRICS member states to visit his nation and study the coronavirus and its mutations with local specialists, his office said on Friday.
"President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited scientists from fellow BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India and China – to work alongside South African scientists in further researching the various characteristics of the COVID-19 virus and its mutations," the office said in a statement.
"This cooperation takes place within the context of the establishment of the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre in a virtual format," the statement read.
The World Health Organization during an emergency meeting on 26 November designated the new COVID-19 strain as a "variant of concern" and called it Omicron. The variant first originated in South Africa and is spreading around the world with more and more countries reporting on Omicron cases. The spread of Omicron prompted many countries to close borders for foreigners arriving from Africa regardless of whether they hold a vaccination or recovery certificate or a negative coronavirus test.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:03 GMTUK High Court Announces Verdict on Julian Assange´s Extradition Case
08:52 GMTSouth African President Invites Scientists From BRICS Countries to Study COVID-19
08:43 GMTParis May Ask European Commission to Launch Legal Proceedings Against UK Over Fishing Row
08:41 GMTElon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares, Worth $963.2 Million
08:40 GMTTaiwan Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Cut Off Ties With Island, Foreign Ministry Says
08:10 GMTFans Come Out in Support of Virat Kohli After Cricketer Gets Sacked as Indian Team's ODI Captain
07:58 GMTTwitter Abuzz as Pictures of 'Royal' Wedding of Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Go Viral
07:55 GMTIndia: Uttar Pradesh Gov’t Slammed as Video of Cop Beating Man With Child in Arms Goes Viral
07:50 GMTRudiger Reportedly Set to Become World's 2nd Highest-Paid Defender as Four Top Clubs Eye German Star
07:36 GMTUK Denies Working to Meet EU-Issued Friday Deadline in Post-Brexit Fishing Row With France
07:07 GMTDenmark Breaks Daily COVID-19 Infection Records for Third Day in a Row
06:44 GMTJapanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit UK for G7 Summit, Reports Say
06:39 GMTCentral Bank Digital Currencies to Complement Crypto - Binance CEO
06:14 GMTSweden to Deepen Military Cooperation With UK, Citing Russia as 'Only Threat'
06:11 GMTTory MPs Reportedly in ‘Conversations’ on Replacing Scandal-Plagued BoJo if ‘Things Fall Down’
06:10 GMTUK High Court Due to Hand Down Verdict on Julian Assange´s Extradition Case
06:05 GMTDanish PM’s Car Vandalised by Protesters During 'Minkgate' Hearing
05:19 GMTChina Officially Establishes Diplomatic Ties With Nicaragua, Reports Say
03:56 GMTItalian Priest Gets 3 Years in Prison for Stealing Church's Money for Drugs, Gay Orgies - Report
03:43 GMTTeacher-Turned Nuclear Submarine Spy Says Wanted to Flee Because of Trump, Not Arrest – Report