LIVE: Situation Outside London Court as US Wins Extradition Appeal For Assange
Secret Service Agent in Charge of Biden's Security Detail Quits, Departs for Hedge Fund Job - Report
Secret Service Agent in Charge of Biden's Security Detail Quits, Departs for Hedge Fund Job - Report
Daniel Cho spent over 25 years serving as a Secret Service agent, and was awarded the Department of Homeland Security Exceptional Service Gold Medal in 2019... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
David Cho, veteran US Secret Service agent and head of US President Joe Biden’s security detail, is now retiring, Bloomberg reports.According to the media outlet, Cho’s new place of employment is going to be Citadel, a hedge fund founded by billionaire Ken Griffin.A spokesman for the company reportedly said that Cho is going to start his duties as deputy head of security on 3 January.Cho himself, the White House and the service reportedly declined to comment.Having served for over 25 years as a Secret Service Agent, Cho received the Department of Homeland Security's Exceptional Service Gold Medal for the role he played in negotiations with the North Korean leadership regarding then-US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country.
Proberbly got tired of changing Bidens diaper....
Secret Service Agent in Charge of Biden's Security Detail Quits, Departs for Hedge Fund Job - Report

11:58 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 10.12.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEA member of the Secret Service walks along security fence installed around the White House days after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2021.
A member of the Secret Service walks along security fence installed around the White House days after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Andrei Dergalin
Daniel Cho spent over 25 years serving as a Secret Service agent, and was awarded the Department of Homeland Security Exceptional Service Gold Medal in 2019 for the role he played in negotiations with the North Korean leadership regarding then-US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country.
David Cho, veteran US Secret Service agent and head of US President Joe Biden’s security detail, is now retiring, Bloomberg reports.
According to the media outlet, Cho’s new place of employment is going to be Citadel, a hedge fund founded by billionaire Ken Griffin.
A spokesman for the company reportedly said that Cho is going to start his duties as deputy head of security on 3 January.
A “person familiar with the matter” named Darryl Volpicelli, Cho’s deputy, as Daniel’s likely replacement as the special agent in charge of Biden’s protective detail, the media outlet notes, adding, however, that “another person said the decision hasn’t yet been made.”
Cho himself, the White House and the service reportedly declined to comment.
Having served for over 25 years as a Secret Service Agent, Cho received the Department of Homeland Security's Exceptional Service Gold Medal for the role he played in negotiations with the North Korean leadership regarding then-US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country.
Proberbly got tired of changing Bidens diaper....
Emris Rex
10 December, 15:09 GMT
