Secret Service Agent in Charge of Biden's Security Detail Quits, Departs for Hedge Fund Job - Report

David Cho, veteran US Secret Service agent and head of US President Joe Biden’s security detail, is now retiring, Bloomberg reports.According to the media outlet, Cho’s new place of employment is going to be Citadel, a hedge fund founded by billionaire Ken Griffin.A spokesman for the company reportedly said that Cho is going to start his duties as deputy head of security on 3 January.Cho himself, the White House and the service reportedly declined to comment.Having served for over 25 years as a Secret Service Agent, Cho received the Department of Homeland Security's Exceptional Service Gold Medal for the role he played in negotiations with the North Korean leadership regarding then-US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country.
A “person familiar with the matter” named Darryl Volpicelli, Cho’s deputy, as Daniel’s likely replacement as the special agent in charge of Biden’s protective detail, the media outlet notes, adding, however, that “another person said the decision hasn’t yet been made.”
