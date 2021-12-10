Registration was successful!
REC & Russian-Guangdong Entrepreneurs Union to Develop Exports to China
REC & Russian-Guangdong Entrepreneurs Union to Develop Exports to China
The Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) jointly with the Union of Russian-Guangdong Entrepreneurs (RGE) will develop exports to China.
REC & Russian-Guangdong Entrepreneurs Union to Develop Exports to China

15:37 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 15:38 GMT 10.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) jointly with the Union of Russian-Guangdong Entrepreneurs (RGE) will develop exports to China, the REC said.
“The respective memorandum of understanding was signed on 10 December in Moscow at the Made in Russia International Export Forum by Ksenia Tagirova, REC Senior Managing Director for Non-Financial Products and Foreign Network Development, and Yang Dan, President of the Union of Russian-Guangdong Entrepreneurs,” the REC’s press release stated.
“Guangdong Province is China's largest region in terms of economic potential, with a GDP of over 9 trillion yuan last year, accounting for more than a tenth of the country's total GDP. This is one of the most promising markets for Russian companies, and our cooperation with the RGE Union is focused on opening up these prospects,” Ksenia Tagirova said.
“Our common goal is to help Russian companies and Chinese buyers build long-term partnerships and conclude mutually beneficial contracts. In doing so, we are ready to provide support using all of the REC Group's available tools,” she added.
At the same time, RGE Union President Yang Dan said, “cooperation with the Russian Export Centre seems to be beneficial for both countries."
"We have several areas of our cooperation planned, including organising a showroom for Russian products at the exhibition centre in Guangzhou and participating in exhibitions throughout China, holding business missions, developing e-commerce through Chinese B2C platforms, and setting up a warehouse for Russian products in Guangzhou,” Dan concluded.
