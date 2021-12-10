https://sputniknews.com/20211210/psaki-says-she-doesnt-know-what-biden-was-talking-about-when-he-announced-nato-russia-meeting-1091424069.html

Psaki Says She Doesn’t Know What Biden Was Talking About When He Announced NATO-Russia Meeting

The US president announced Wednesday that the US and several of its NATO allies would meet with Russian officials to discuss ways to bring “down the... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International

White House press secretary Jen Psaki could not explain what her boss Joe Biden was talking about when he announced a new meeting between senior officials from the US, Russia and Washington’s NATO allies to discuss Moscow’s concerns about the alliance.On Wednesday, Biden told reporters outside the White House that he would be announcing by Friday a meeting between officials from Russia and four major NATO allies to “discuss the future of Russia’s concerns relative to NATO writ large,” and to bring “down the temperature along the Eastern Front.” Biden has not elaborated on the plans since then.Pressed by reporters to elaborate on what the president was talking about, Psaki said that apart from the B9 meeting and Tuesday’s video call between Putin and Biden, she wasn’t aware of any further planned discussions.Psaki’s sentiments were echoed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who told reporters Thursday that Moscow does not know what meeting Biden was referring to.Putin and Biden spoke for two hours by video link on Tuesday, with the crisis in Ukraine said to be a central topic for discussion. The Kremlin said the tone of the discussions was “businesslike.”Tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine have escalated dramatically in recent weeks amid claims by Western officials and media that Moscow may be preparing to invade its neighbour. Russian officials and media have dismissed the claims as baseless “propaganda,” and expressed concerns that Kiev may be preparing to launch a fresh offensive of its own in Donbass – home to a smoldering armed conflict that broke out in the spring of 2014 several months after a Western-backed coup in Kiev.

