Joe Biden to Make First Appearance as President on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Joe Biden will make his first late-night appearance as president when he is a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.According to NBC, the interview will air during the show, which starts at 11:35 pm ET.In recent years, Biden has visited “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, “Late Night with Seth Meyers“, “Jimmy Kimmel Live," and “The Late Late Show with James Corden“.Former president Obama paid multiple visits to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show during his presidency.The Tonight Show is a comedy talk show; each episode starts with Fallon's monologue and continues with conversations with celebrity guests, funny sketches, games where the guests participate, as well as musical performances. Many moments from the show have spawned viral videos. The show has been nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, winning it two times.
