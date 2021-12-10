https://sputniknews.com/20211210/japanese-foreign-minister-hayashi-to-visit-uk-for-g7-summit-reports-say-1091407922.html

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit UK for G7 Summit, Reports Say

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit UK for G7 Summit, Reports Say

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will pay a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the G7 ministerial meeting

Hayashi will visit Liverpool from December 10-13 where the G7 foreign ministers summit will be held. The trip will be the first visit abroad after Hayashi assumed office as his country's top diplomat. The official previously served as the minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology.In the course of the G7 meeting, the ministers will discuss the issues concerning the fight against COVID-19, the emergence of the new Omicron variant, human rights issues, as well as the positions of different countries regarding the "diplomatic boycott" of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which has already been announced by the United States and the United Kingdom. Japan has not yet arrived at a decision.As part of the trip, the Japanese minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

