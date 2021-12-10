Registration was successful!
Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit UK for G7 Summit, Reports Say
Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit UK for G7 Summit, Reports Say
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will pay a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the G7 ministerial meeting
2021-12-10T06:44+0000
2021-12-10T06:45+0000
Hayashi will visit Liverpool from December 10-13 where the G7 foreign ministers summit will be held. The trip will be the first visit abroad after Hayashi assumed office as his country's top diplomat. The official previously served as the minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology.In the course of the G7 meeting, the ministers will discuss the issues concerning the fight against COVID-19, the emergence of the new Omicron variant, human rights issues, as well as the positions of different countries regarding the "diplomatic boycott" of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which has already been announced by the United States and the United Kingdom. Japan has not yet arrived at a decision.As part of the trip, the Japanese minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.
world, japan, g7 summit

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit UK for G7 Summit, Reports Say

06:44 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 06:45 GMT 10.12.2021)
© REUTERS / TORU HANAIFILE PHOTO: Japan's then-Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017
FILE PHOTO: Japan's then-Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017
© REUTERS / TORU HANAI
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will pay a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the G7 ministerial meeting, national media reported on Friday.
Hayashi will visit Liverpool from December 10-13 where the G7 foreign ministers summit will be held. The trip will be the first visit abroad after Hayashi assumed office as his country's top diplomat. The official previously served as the minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology.
In the course of the G7 meeting, the ministers will discuss the issues concerning the fight against COVID-19, the emergence of the new Omicron variant, human rights issues, as well as the positions of different countries regarding the "diplomatic boycott" of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which has already been announced by the United States and the United Kingdom. Japan has not yet arrived at a decision.
As part of the trip, the Japanese minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.
