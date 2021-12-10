Registration was successful!
‘It’s Alive!': ‘Zombie Fires’ Filmed Smoldering Beneath Snow Near ‘Pole of Cold’ in Siberia
‘It’s Alive!': ‘Zombie Fires’ Filmed Smoldering Beneath Snow Near ‘Pole of Cold’ in Siberia
The fires were spotted in "the area where wildfires were burning in the summer," as the person who filmed them reportedly said.
2021-12-10T18:57+0000
2021-12-10T18:59+0000
A photographer named Semyon Sivtsev has filmed the so called “zombie fires” that continue to burn in the depths of peat deposits despite minus 60 degrees Celsius temperature outside in the vicinity of the village of Oymyakon, one of the places regarded as the northern Pole of Cold.“I filmed them near to grasslands close to the village of Khara Tumul, not far from Oymyakon,” Sivtsev said as quoted by The Siberian Times. “It was in the area where wildfires were burning in the summer.”He also remarked that he knows of “at least one zombie peat fire” that was burning for several years in an area not far from Oymyakon, though said fire was eventually extinguished “by a combination of snowmelt and heavy rains.”
‘It’s Alive!': ‘Zombie Fires’ Filmed Smoldering Beneath Snow Near ‘Pole of Cold’ in Siberia

18:57 GMT 10.12.2021
© Photo : REX/Amos ChappleOymakon village at dawn with a plume of smoke rising from the heating plant
Oymakon village at dawn with a plume of smoke rising from the heating plant
© Photo : REX/Amos Chapple
The fires were spotted in “the area where wildfires were burning in the summer,” as the person who filmed them reportedly said.
A photographer named Semyon Sivtsev has filmed the so called “zombie fires” that continue to burn in the depths of peat deposits despite minus 60 degrees Celsius temperature outside in the vicinity of the village of Oymyakon, one of the places regarded as the northern Pole of Cold.
“I filmed them near to grasslands close to the village of Khara Tumul, not far from Oymyakon,” Sivtsev said as quoted by The Siberian Times. “It was in the area where wildfires were burning in the summer.”
He also remarked that he knows of “at least one zombie peat fire” that was burning for several years in an area not far from Oymyakon, though said fire was eventually extinguished “by a combination of snowmelt and heavy rains.”
