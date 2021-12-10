‘It’s Alive!': ‘Zombie Fires’ Filmed Smoldering Beneath Snow Near ‘Pole of Cold’ in Siberia

A photographer named Semyon Sivtsev has filmed the so called “zombie fires” that continue to burn in the depths of peat deposits despite minus 60 degrees Celsius temperature outside in the vicinity of the village of Oymyakon, one of the places regarded as the northern Pole of Cold.“I filmed them near to grasslands close to the village of Khara Tumul, not far from Oymyakon,” Sivtsev said as quoted by The Siberian Times. “It was in the area where wildfires were burning in the summer.”He also remarked that he knows of “at least one zombie peat fire” that was burning for several years in an area not far from Oymyakon, though said fire was eventually extinguished “by a combination of snowmelt and heavy rains.”
