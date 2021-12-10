Registration was successful!
India: Uttar Pradesh Gov’t Slammed as Video of Cop Beating Man With Child in Arms Goes Viral
India: Uttar Pradesh Gov’t Slammed as Video of Cop Beating Man With Child in Arms Goes Viral
Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP party was slammed by opposition parties and by its own parliamentarian several days ago when police in the capital city Lucknow... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
Police in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have been slammed for brutally assaulting a man who was holding a child, at a hospital in the state's Kanpur Dehat district.A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Soon, the police as well as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with State Chief Yogi Adityanath faced the wrath of opposition parties as well as ordinary netizens.The state's main Opposition party Samajwadi Party (SP) took to Twitter to condemn the assault. It tweeted in Hindi: "Baton charge on a father carrying his child in arms is barbaric. This is under the powerful BJP government in the state. The video of the brutal beating of a father and an innocent child by a policeman in Kanpur is a disturbing scene of the State Chief's unruly governance.""Case should be registered and action should be taken against the guilty policeman," the SP demanded.The Congress party criticised State Chief Yogi Adityanath as it tweeted: "This is the reality of the Yogi government's policy. When the State Chief orders the police to beat, they start beating anyone. What can be expected from a police which is so brutal."The state government was even criticised by its own parliamentarian Varun Gandhi. He took to Twitter to condemn police actions."A strong law and order situation is where the weakest of the weak gets justice. Where those seeking justice have to face this brutality instead of justice, it is very painful. A fearful society is not an example of the rule of law. Strong law and order is when there is fear of law, not of police," Gandhi tweeted.After the video went viral, the state police clarified the man in the video has been identified as a brother of a class IV government employee who, along with others, had allegedly misbehaved with police right before the video was taken."Along with some 100 people, the government employee had shut down the hospital for no reason, and a call was received by Akbarpur police. Patients were struggling, and in order to restart medical services, police had to resort to mild lathicharge," Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said.Netizens have slammed the state police and the government, while reposting the video of the incident.
Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP party was slammed by opposition parties and by its own parliamentarian several days ago when police in the capital city Lucknow launched a baton charge at protesters attending a candlelight march over irregularities in a 2019 exam to recruit 69,000 assistant teachers in the state.
Police in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have been slammed for brutally assaulting a man who was holding a child, at a hospital in the state's Kanpur Dehat district.
A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Soon, the police as well as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with State Chief Yogi Adityanath faced the wrath of opposition parties as well as ordinary netizens.
The state’s main Opposition party Samajwadi Party (SP) took to Twitter to condemn the assault. It tweeted in Hindi: “Baton charge on a father carrying his child in arms is barbaric. This is under the powerful BJP government in the state. The video of the brutal beating of a father and an innocent child by a policeman in Kanpur is a disturbing scene of the State Chief’s unruly governance.”
“Case should be registered and action should be taken against the guilty policeman,” the SP demanded.
The Congress party criticised State Chief Yogi Adityanath as it tweeted: “This is the reality of the Yogi government’s policy. When the State Chief orders the police to beat, they start beating anyone. What can be expected from a police which is so brutal.”
The state government was even criticised by its own parliamentarian Varun Gandhi. He took to Twitter to condemn police actions.
“A strong law and order situation is where the weakest of the weak gets justice. Where those seeking justice have to face this brutality instead of justice, it is very painful. A fearful society is not an example of the rule of law. Strong law and order is when there is fear of law, not of police,” Gandhi tweeted.
After the video went viral, the state police clarified the man in the video has been identified as a brother of a class IV government employee who, along with others, had allegedly misbehaved with police right before the video was taken.
“Along with some 100 people, the government employee had shut down the hospital for no reason, and a call was received by Akbarpur police. Patients were struggling, and in order to restart medical services, police had to resort to mild lathicharge,” Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said.
Netizens have slammed the state police and the government, while reposting the video of the incident.
