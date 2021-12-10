https://sputniknews.com/20211210/india-uttar-pradesh-govt-slammed-as-video-of-cop-beating-man-with-child-in-arms-goes-viral-1091405381.html

India: Uttar Pradesh Gov’t Slammed as Video of Cop Beating Man With Child in Arms Goes Viral

India: Uttar Pradesh Gov’t Slammed as Video of Cop Beating Man With Child in Arms Goes Viral

Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP party was slammed by opposition parties and by its own parliamentarian several days ago when police in the capital city Lucknow... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-10T07:55+0000

2021-12-10T07:55+0000

2021-12-10T07:55+0000

police

politics

politics

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

police

india

politics

police

uttar pradesh

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091409273_0:11:1382:789_1920x0_80_0_0_18ac5df3386825adf9d85d2234ad6af3.jpg

Police in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have been slammed for brutally assaulting a man who was holding a child, at a hospital in the state's Kanpur Dehat district.A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Soon, the police as well as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with State Chief Yogi Adityanath faced the wrath of opposition parties as well as ordinary netizens.The state’s main Opposition party Samajwadi Party (SP) took to Twitter to condemn the assault. It tweeted in Hindi: “Baton charge on a father carrying his child in arms is barbaric. This is under the powerful BJP government in the state. The video of the brutal beating of a father and an innocent child by a policeman in Kanpur is a disturbing scene of the State Chief’s unruly governance.”“Case should be registered and action should be taken against the guilty policeman,” the SP demanded.The Congress party criticised State Chief Yogi Adityanath as it tweeted: “This is the reality of the Yogi government’s policy. When the State Chief orders the police to beat, they start beating anyone. What can be expected from a police which is so brutal.”The state government was even criticised by its own parliamentarian Varun Gandhi. He took to Twitter to condemn police actions.“A strong law and order situation is where the weakest of the weak gets justice. Where those seeking justice have to face this brutality instead of justice, it is very painful. A fearful society is not an example of the rule of law. Strong law and order is when there is fear of law, not of police,” Gandhi tweeted.After the video went viral, the state police clarified the man in the video has been identified as a brother of a class IV government employee who, along with others, had allegedly misbehaved with police right before the video was taken.“Along with some 100 people, the government employee had shut down the hospital for no reason, and a call was received by Akbarpur police. Patients were struggling, and in order to restart medical services, police had to resort to mild lathicharge,” Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said.Netizens have slammed the state police and the government, while reposting the video of the incident.

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

police, politics, politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp), police, india, politics, police, uttar pradesh, police, police, police, politics, yogi adityanath, india