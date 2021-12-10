Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/india-bjp-ally-condemns-home-ministers-statement-on-nagaland-violence-1091413764.html
India: BJP Ally Condemns Home Minister's Statement on Nagaland Violence
India: BJP Ally Condemns Home Minister's Statement on Nagaland Violence
A botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence resulted in the death of 14 civilians and one soldier last week in the Indian state of Nagaland on... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-10T13:23+0000
2021-12-10T13:23+0000
india
nagaland
india
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091418212_0:194:600:532_1920x0_80_0_0_79027871853c690dc09772fbd8b7c0e8.jpg
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ally, the National People's Party, has accused federal Home Minister Amit Shah of twisting facts about the death of civilians killed by armed forces in the northeastern Indian state's Mon District recently.Dr. Ahoto's statement followed the deadly incident, which occurred over the weekend, as well as Shah's subsequent remarks on Monday.Last Saturday, India's security forces left six people dead when they opened fire at a van in which villagers were returning home from their mine. Later, angry villagers attacked the army camps, which led to the death of eight more people - seven civilians and one soldier - in the clashes. One more villager died during a violent confrontation between the two sides on Sunday.Commenting on the incident on Monday, the Home Minister said that "security forces had signalled the vehicle to stop, but it had sped away".According to the National People's Party president, however, that was not the case. "Shah's claim that vehicle was asked to stop was incorrect," Ahoto said. "There were no security checkpoints near the village (where the attack took place) nor were the victims trying to flee."Many media reports also report that BJP's Mon District President Nyawang Konyak, has expressed his own dissatisfaction over Home Minister Shah's statement; he categorically said, "The statement by Amit Shah that they didn't stop at the check gates and were trying to flee, is a lie."
india
nagaland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091418212_0:110:600:560_1920x0_80_0_0_e6f5f3e24a0293d9c4f02d2bea4b25ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, nagaland, india, bharatiya janata party (bjp)

India: BJP Ally Condemns Home Minister's Statement on Nagaland Violence

13:23 GMT 10.12.2021
© Photo : Dp Rathi/twitterNagaland. Angry villagers set fire to army vehicles
Nagaland. Angry villagers set fire to army vehicles - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© Photo : Dp Rathi/twitter
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
A botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence resulted in the death of 14 civilians and one soldier last week in the Indian state of Nagaland on the easternmost fringes of the country near the border with Myanmar.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ally, the National People's Party, has accused federal Home Minister Amit Shah of twisting facts about the death of civilians killed by armed forces in the northeastern Indian state's Mon District recently.
"We condemn Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that he made in the parliament on Monday,, National People's Party President Dr. Andrew Ahoto told Sputnik. "Shah has deviated facts and twisted them".
Dr. Ahoto's statement followed the deadly incident, which occurred over the weekend, as well as Shah's subsequent remarks on Monday.
Last Saturday, India's security forces left six people dead when they opened fire at a van in which villagers were returning home from their mine. Later, angry villagers attacked the army camps, which led to the death of eight more people - seven civilians and one soldier - in the clashes. One more villager died during a violent confrontation between the two sides on Sunday.
Commenting on the incident on Monday, the Home Minister said that "security forces had signalled the vehicle to stop, but it had sped away".
According to the National People's Party president, however, that was not the case. "Shah's claim that vehicle was asked to stop was incorrect," Ahoto said. "There were no security checkpoints near the village (where the attack took place) nor were the victims trying to flee."
Earlier this week, one of the survivors of the attack told the Indian Express daily: "We were not signalled [at] to stop. They killed (shot at) us directly. We were not trying to flee…we were just in the vehicle."
Many media reports also report that BJP's Mon District President Nyawang Konyak, has expressed his own dissatisfaction over Home Minister Shah's statement; he categorically said, "The statement by Amit Shah that they didn't stop at the check gates and were trying to flee, is a lie."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:41 GMT'Fire and Fusion' Photo of Sun Taken From Backyard 'Better Than NASA's'
13:36 GMTUK Police Investigate 'Unexplained' Death of Submarine Worker at Faslane Naval Base
13:33 GMTLockheed Martin Signs Contract for 64 F-35 Fighters With Finland
13:28 GMTFarmer in Indian State of Karnataka Files Police Complaint Against Four Cows for Not Giving Milk
13:23 GMTIndia: BJP Ally Condemns Home Minister's Statement on Nagaland Violence
13:15 GMTPentagon Orders Thinktank Study to ‘Identify Critical Questions’ on Future of US Nuclear Programme
13:10 GMTMoscow Says It's Offering US, NATO Alternative to New Cuban Missile Crisis-Style Scenario
12:22 GMTSputnik, RT Chief Simonyan Slams UK Court’s Assange Extradition Ruling, Calls Him Modern-Day Galileo
12:13 GMTTweeps Decry 'Elder Abuse' as First Lady Dismisses 'Ridiculous' Worries About Biden’s Mental Fitness
12:07 GMTArmenian Defence Ministry Says Repelled Azerbaijan's Attack at Border
12:00 GMTLive Updates: Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of Justice'
11:58 GMTSecret Service Agent in Charge of Biden's Security Detail Quits, Departs for Hedge Fund Job - Report
11:49 GMTEU Envoy Sees Afghan Human Potential as Frozen Asset Taliban Can Unfreeze
11:45 GMTKremlin: Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions
11:37 GMT‘F*** Him’: Bitter Trump Bashes Netanyahu Over Bibi’s Efforts to Cozy Up to Biden
11:14 GMTMoscow: London Court's Verdict on Assange's Extradition 'Shameful'
11:08 GMTUS President Joe Biden Hosts Day Two of 'Democracy Summit'
11:05 GMTHow Objective Are Human Rights NGOs When it Comes to Israel?
10:36 GMTAustralia to Replace European Military Helicopters With US Black Hawks
10:35 GMTUK Gov’t Reportedly Drafting Post-Xmas ‘Plan C’ COVID Response to Tackle Spread of Omicron Variant