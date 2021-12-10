https://sputniknews.com/20211210/india-airlifts-over-100-people-including-afghan-nationals-holy-books-from-kabul-1091409714.html

India Airlifts Over 100 People, Including Afghan Nationals, Holy Books From Kabul

The Indian Armed Forces started "Operation Devi Shakti" on 15 August this year. They evacuated Indian citizens and foreign nationals from Afghanistan after the Taliban captured Kabul. Several Indian Air Force and Air India flights were carried out under the operation, evacuating stranded Indian and Afghan nationals.

A special repatriation flight from Kabul with around 110 people, including Afghanis belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities arrived in India on Friday. All the evacuees were brought in an Indian government chartered flight being operated from Kabul.Earlier in the day, in a statement, the Indian World Forum (IWF) said that the flight is repatriating Indians who were stranded in Afghanistan and distressed Afghan citizens from the Hindu and Sikh communities. The IWF is coordinating with India's Ministry of External Affairs in the evacuation of stranded Indian citizens in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, three copies of the Sikhs' holy book Sri Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan's historical Gurdwaras and the Hindu scriptures Ramanaya, Mahabharat and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita from the 5th Century Asamai Mandir temple in Kabul have also been brought to India.The Afghan nationals are scheduled to be rehabilitated by Delhi-based NGO Sobti Foundation.The copies of Sri Guru Granth Sahib will be taken to Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Mahavir Nagar, in New Delhi and the Hindu religious scriptures will be taken to Asamai Mandir in Faridabad city in Haryana state.In a reply to a question in the Parliament on 3 December, Federal Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan had said that so far, 565 people, including 438 Indians, have been evacuated from Afghanistan under Operation Devi Shakti.He also informed the Parliament that 74 members of the minority community, primarily Sikhs, have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

