BREAKING: UK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
Hindu Groups Try to Barge Into Church in India's Haryana, Alleging Religious Conversion
Hindu Groups Try to Barge Into Church in India's Haryana, Alleging Religious Conversion
Since September, India has recorded a rise in attacks on churches in many states and territories, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. In October, a report titled 'Christians under attack in India' claimed that over 300 incidents of "violence by Hindutva groups" had been reported from across 21 states in the preceding nine months.
2021-12-10T10:21+0000
2021-12-10T10:21+0000
Several members of some Hindu organisations tried to enter a church in Rohtak District of India's Haryana State, claiming that forcible religious conversions were being performed there.However, when police reached the place it found no evidence of the alleged religious conversions."For around six years, people have been holding prayer meetings at the church on Sundays and Thursdays," Kumar added.Meanwhile, many media reports suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Haryana state is now considering implementing a law against religious conversion.The BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh already have implemented laws to stop forcible religious conversion, whereas Karnataka state will adopt it in the upcoming assembly session starting from 13 December.The offence of illegal conversion under all three states' laws is non-bailable, which means an arrest can be made without a warrant, and bail is granted only at the judge's discretion.
Christians are very aggressive and deceitful. They must be stopped. Why is it not enough for them that they profess their religion, but want to take away the religion of someone else? Who taught them this kind of religion-theft? What do they give the converted in return? Nothing worthwhile! It;s time the government comes declares all forms of conversion illegal and imposes harsh penalties. Let the christians pray to their god instead of converting people. Because christian belief adds nothing to the spiritual upliftment of people.
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
10:21 GMT 10.12.2021
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Since September, India has recorded a rise in attacks on churches in many states and territories, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. In October, a report titled 'Christians under attack in India' claimed that over 300 incidents of "violence by Hindutva groups" had been reported from across 21 states in the preceding nine months.
Several members of some Hindu organisations tried to enter a church in Rohtak District of India's Haryana State, claiming that forcible religious conversions were being performed there.
However, when police reached the place it found no evidence of the alleged religious conversions.
"Police have conducted the probe and found nothing like that (religious conversions)," Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar told reporters.
"For around six years, people have been holding prayer meetings at the church on Sundays and Thursdays," Kumar added.
Meanwhile, many media reports suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Haryana state is now considering implementing a law against religious conversion.
The BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh already have implemented laws to stop forcible religious conversion, whereas Karnataka state will adopt it in the upcoming assembly session starting from 13 December.
The offence of illegal conversion under all three states' laws is non-bailable, which means an arrest can be made without a warrant, and bail is granted only at the judge's discretion.
Popular comments
Christians are very aggressive and deceitful. They must be stopped. Why is it not enough for them that they profess their religion, but want to take away the religion of someone else? Who taught them this kind of religion-theft? What do they give the converted in return? Nothing worthwhile! It;s time the government comes declares all forms of conversion illegal and imposes harsh penalties. Let the christians pray to their god instead of converting people. Because christian belief adds nothing to the spiritual upliftment of people.
CBCross Bane
10 December, 13:40 GMT
