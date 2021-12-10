Videos: Explosion Rocks Lebanese City of Tyre At Alleged Hamas Weapons Depot
19:55 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 20:14 GMT 10.12.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
© Sputnik
Being updated
Citing a Palestinian source inside the Al-Burj Shemali refugee camp near Tyre, Lebanon, Reuters reported that a large explosion had taken place at a warehouse the source said was a Hamas weapons depot.
Video posted on social media late Friday night showed a series of explosions and a raging fire.
In the last 30 minutes minutes multiple explosions have occurred in the Al-Burj Shemali refugee camp near Tyre, #Lebanon. Multiple reportedly taken to hospital near by. The cause is currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/ilyW5mmYHn— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) December 10, 2021
Regular smaller explosions can be heard in the videos in addition to the massive explosion, suggesting the blaze is setting off individual munitions as it rages.
https://t.co/1rSOqcCjVV pic.twitter.com/BG2OCuF090— 🇱🇧BASSEM DHAYNI🇱🇧 (@BassemDhayni) December 10, 2021
#BREAKING Lebanese media report a huge explosion in Burj el-Shemali Palestinian refugees camp near Tyre. @skynewsarabia says a fire at a mosque in the refugees' camp has spread to an arms depot, and led to explosions there#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/qN733ZX7Qp— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) December 10, 2021
Sky News Arabia reported that the fire began in a nearby mosque and spread to the warehouse. There was no word on how the fire started or how many injured there might be.
Additional reports suggest the weapons cache located behind the Mosque belongs to #Hamas. مسجد ابي بن كعبhttps://t.co/aAzjXBz1k2 pic.twitter.com/f2CREb8NL5— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) December 10, 2021
Another, far more massive explosion destroyed much of the Lebanese capital of Beirut on August 4, 2020, when a large amount of ammonium nitrate that was improperly stored at the port went off. The explosion killed at least 218 people, injured another 7,000, and left 300,000 people homeless. It caused $15 billion in damage.