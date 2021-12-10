https://sputniknews.com/20211210/explosion-rocks-lebanese-city-of-tyre-at-alleged-hamas-weapons-depot-1091426140.html

Videos: Explosion Rocks Lebanese City of Tyre At Alleged Hamas Weapons Depot

Citing a Palestinian source inside the Al-Burj Shemali refugee camp near Tyre, Lebanon, Reuters reported that a large explosion had taken place at a warehouse... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International

Video posted on social media late Friday night showed a series of explosions and a raging fire. Regular smaller explosions can be heard in the videos in addition to the massive explosion, suggesting the blaze is setting off individual munitions as it rages.Sky News Arabia reported that the fire began in a nearby mosque and spread to the warehouse. There was no word on how the fire started or how many injured there might be.Another, far more massive explosion destroyed much of the Lebanese capital of Beirut on August 4, 2020, when a large amount of ammonium nitrate that was improperly stored at the port went off. The explosion killed at least 218 people, injured another 7,000, and left 300,000 people homeless. It caused $15 billion in damage.

