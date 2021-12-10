Registration was successful!
LIVE: Situation Outside London Court as US Wins Extradition Appeal For Assange
EU Envoy Sees Afghan Human Potential as Frozen Asset Taliban Can Unfreeze
EU Envoy Sees Afghan Human Potential as Frozen Asset Taliban Can Unfreeze
Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson on Friday expressed concern about the country's frozen financial assets
2021-12-10T11:49+0000
2021-12-10T11:49+0000
"I am deeply concerned about #Afghanistan's frozen financial assets. But girls not going to school, women not being allowed to work, to provide services through NGOs, or to create and lead businesses providing jobs are another frozen asset. The interim government can unfreeze it," Niklasson wrote on Twitter.In November, the United Nations Development Program released a new report on the situation in Afghan banking and financial system. The UN noted that the bank-run problem in the country must be resolved quickly to prevent the system from collapsing. In turn, Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself the acting Afghan president, said that the banking sector of the country had already collapsed.Since the takeover in mid-August by the Taliban*, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have suspended financial aid which previously accounted for nearly 75% of Afghanistan's public expenditure, while the US froze billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank.The population of the country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises.&nbsp; The challenges faced by the Afghan people include the COVID-19 pandemic, education problems, food security, displacement, gender-based and other kinds of human rights abuses.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
afghanistan
EU Envoy Sees Afghan Human Potential as Frozen Asset Taliban Can Unfreeze

11:49 GMT 10.12.2021
© AP Photo / Bernat ArmangueAfghans wait in front of a bank as they try to withdraw money in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Afghans wait in front of a bank as they try to withdraw money in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson on Friday expressed concern about the country's frozen financial assets, while stating that the interim government can unfreeze a lot of development opportunities by ensuring the rights of girls, women, NGOs and businesses.
"I am deeply concerned about #Afghanistan's frozen financial assets. But girls not going to school, women not being allowed to work, to provide services through NGOs, or to create and lead businesses providing jobs are another frozen asset. The interim government can unfreeze it," Niklasson wrote on Twitter.
In November, the United Nations Development Program released a new report on the situation in Afghan banking and financial system. The UN noted that the bank-run problem in the country must be resolved quickly to prevent the system from collapsing. In turn, Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself the acting Afghan president, said that the banking sector of the country had already collapsed.
Since the takeover in mid-August by the Taliban*, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have suspended financial aid which previously accounted for nearly 75% of Afghanistan's public expenditure, while the US froze billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank.
The population of the country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises.  The challenges faced by the Afghan people include the COVID-19 pandemic, education problems, food security, displacement, gender-based and other kinds of human rights abuses.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
