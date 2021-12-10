Registration was successful!
LIVE: UK High Court Announces Verdict on Julian Assange´s Extradition Case
Don't Rule Out Nuking Russia, GOP Senator Urges Biden
Don't Rule Out Nuking Russia, GOP Senator Urges Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the new Omicron variant and if it can act as a natural vaccine, the White...
roger wicker
us
radio
russia
vladimir putin
fault lines
jussie smollett
Don't Rule Out Nuking Russia, GOP Senator Urges Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the new Omicron variant and if it can act as a natural vaccine, the White House's embarrassing meeting asking for better press, and the Senator asking Biden to not write off a first strike attack on Russia over Ukraine.
Guests:Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Doctor | Is Omicron Variant Mild Enough to End COVID?Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | White House Asks Media, 'Be Nice to Mr. Biden'Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Don't Rule Out Nuking Russia, GOP Senator Urges BidenIn the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about new information on the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the efficacy of vaccines, and what you can do to keep healthy to protect against the virus.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the White House meeting with media moguls, requesting more favorable coverage about the administration. We also talked about Jussie Smollett's strange legal strategy as his trial is underway.In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about Biden's and Putin's virtual summit and current moves on Ukraine. We also talked about Sen. Roger Wicker urging the president to not rule out a first-strike nuclear attack on Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
roger wicker, us, radio, russia, vladimir putin, fault lines, jussie smollett

Don't Rule Out Nuking Russia, GOP Senator Urges Biden

09:23 GMT 10.12.2021
Don't Rule Out Nuking Russia, GOP Senator Urges Biden
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the new Omicron variant and if it can act as a natural vaccine, the White House's embarrassing meeting asking for better press, and the Senator asking Biden to not write off a first-strike attack on Russia over Ukraine.
Guests:
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Doctor | Is Omicron Variant Mild Enough to End COVID?
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | White House Asks Media, 'Be Nice to Mr. Biden'
Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Don't Rule Out Nuking Russia, GOP Senator Urges Biden
In the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about new information on the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the efficacy of vaccines, and what you can do to keep healthy to protect against the virus.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the White House meeting with media moguls, requesting more favorable coverage about the administration. We also talked about Jussie Smollett's strange legal strategy as his trial is underway.
In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about Biden's and Putin's virtual summit and current moves on Ukraine. We also talked about Sen. Roger Wicker urging the president to not rule out a first-strike nuclear attack on Russia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
