Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/conversion-therapy-banned-in-canada-after-bill-passes-in-senate-1091402891.html
Conversion Therapy Banned in Canada After Bill Passes in Senate
Conversion Therapy Banned in Canada After Bill Passes in Senate
Conversion Therapy Banned in Canada After Bill Passed in Senate
2021-12-10T01:39+0000
2021-12-10T01:39+0000
world
lgbt
therapy
legislation
canada
conversion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091403044_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bdb27db23868a2d45dfa47ac1f89ab05.jpg
The Canadian Senate passed on Thursday legislation banning conversion therapy. The new law establishes criminal liability for engaging in the controversial practice in Canada with a person of any age, regardless of whether they have given their consent or not.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called conversion therapy a "despicable and degrading practice," saying the bill "has received Royal Assent - meaning it is now law."Aiding and promoting the practice will also be considered a criminal offense. In addition, parents are prohibited from taking their child to another country for the purpose of undergoing conversion therapy outside of Canada.The law, which will enter into force thirty days after being signed, was harshly criticized for some of its provisions that were considered too radical, as they can be broadly interpreted.In particular, the law prohibits consenting adults from seeking conversion therapy. The latter was defined in law as counseling aimed to "repress or reduce non-heterosexual attraction or sexual behavior."Other definitions describe the therapy as a tool to "repress a person’s non-cisgender gender identity" and "repress or reduce a person’s gender expression that does not conform to the sex assigned to the person at birth."The Canadian bill was said by some to even contradict the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as it goes far beyond the scientific definition of conversion therapy, seen as a “formal therapeutic attempt.”Moore pointed out how the bill's preamble describes as a "myth" the belief that heterosexuality and cisgender identity are preferable, which he warned has potential implications for Canadians whose religions promote sexuality exclusively between a married man and woman.He noted that Canadian religious practices that see sexuality as possible only between a married man and woman may be classified by this law as a criminal offense.According to him, the bill may play a harmful role “in many acrimonious situations between parents and children, between churches and parishioners, between married couples going through divorces.”Meanwhile, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti, who introduced the draft law, stressed it does not prohibit "a simple, supportive conversation with someone about their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression."In 2016, a similar law was passed for the first time in Malta. In 2020, conversion therapy was declared illegal in Germany - if the patient is a minor or was forcibly involved in the practice. It is also banned in twenty US states.
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/uk-mulling-criminalising-attempts-to-change-sexuality-gender-identity-through-coercive-conversion-1090316052.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091403044_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf7bea6a58cbbe7cba38ed98bab71916.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, lgbt, therapy, legislation, canada, conversion

Conversion Therapy Banned in Canada After Bill Passes in Senate

01:39 GMT 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / Chris HelgrenCanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins supporters of Toronto's LGBTQ community as they march in one of North America's largest Pride parades, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins supporters of Toronto's LGBTQ community as they march in one of North America's largest Pride parades, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / Chris Helgren
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Conversion therapy is a combination of medical and psychiatric methods of “changing” a person's homo- and bisexual orientation to heterosexual. It is based on the assumption that representatives of the LGBT community can be "cured."
The Canadian Senate passed on Thursday legislation banning conversion therapy. The new law establishes criminal liability for engaging in the controversial practice in Canada with a person of any age, regardless of whether they have given their consent or not.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called conversion therapy a "despicable and degrading practice," saying the bill "has received Royal Assent - meaning it is now law."
Aiding and promoting the practice will also be considered a criminal offense. In addition, parents are prohibited from taking their child to another country for the purpose of undergoing conversion therapy outside of Canada.
The law, which will enter into force thirty days after being signed, was harshly criticized for some of its provisions that were considered too radical, as they can be broadly interpreted.
In particular, the law prohibits consenting adults from seeking conversion therapy. The latter was defined in law as counseling aimed to "repress or reduce non-heterosexual attraction or sexual behavior."
Members of the LGBT movement hold a gay pride flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
UK Mulling Criminalising Attempts to Change Sexuality, Gender Identity Through 'Coercive Conversion'
29 October, 14:59 GMT
Other definitions describe the therapy as a tool to "repress a person’s non-cisgender gender identity" and "repress or reduce a person’s gender expression that does not conform to the sex assigned to the person at birth."
The Canadian bill was said by some to even contradict the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as it goes far beyond the scientific definition of conversion therapy, seen as a “formal therapeutic attempt.”
"This piece of legislation is by far the most direct attack we've seen on freedom of expression and freedom of conscience and religion," said Marty Moore, an attorney with the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. "The Charter violations present in this bill are very concerning."
Moore pointed out how the bill's preamble describes as a "myth" the belief that heterosexuality and cisgender identity are preferable, which he warned has potential implications for Canadians whose religions promote sexuality exclusively between a married man and woman.
He noted that Canadian religious practices that see sexuality as possible only between a married man and woman may be classified by this law as a criminal offense.
"The teaching and the propagation of those faiths, if it comes into contact with an LGBTQ person, regardless of whether that LGBTQ person is seeking that counseling or not, […] run the risk of being classified as conversion therapy," Moore said.
According to him, the bill may play a harmful role “in many acrimonious situations between parents and children, between churches and parishioners, between married couples going through divorces.”
Meanwhile, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti, who introduced the draft law, stressed it does not prohibit "a simple, supportive conversation with someone about their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression."
"This Bill targets something else entirely: people who are actively working to, and providing services designed to, change someone’s gender identity or gender expression to match the sex they were assigned at birth, or someone’s sexual orientation to heterosexual," Lametti noted as cited by Fox News. "These dangerous practices must end."
In 2016, a similar law was passed for the first time in Malta. In 2020, conversion therapy was declared illegal in Germany - if the patient is a minor or was forcibly involved in the practice. It is also banned in twenty US states.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:49 GMTTrump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
01:39 GMTConversion Therapy Banned in Canada After Bill Passes in Senate
00:11 GMTUS Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week
YesterdayVideo: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas
YesterdayActor Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Hate Crime Hoax
YesterdayUS Court Denies Trump Appeal to Stop House Probe From Getting White House Records
YesterdayNicaragua Ends Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Recognizes 'There Is Only One China'
YesterdayEpstein Dated Norwegian Heiress Later Picked up by Trump, Lolita Express Pilot Says - Report
YesterdayUS State of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Bigler Stouffer After Court Refuses Stay
YesterdayAmtrak to Temporarily Cut Some Services Over Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayChilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Yesterday‘Now I Am Become Death’: Lawsuit Says Suspect Posted Threats Just Before Shooting in Michigan School
YesterdayBiden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
YesterdayUS’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims
YesterdayWhite House Brands Russia Troop Movement Inside Own Country as 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
YesterdayUS Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails
YesterdayUkrainian Navy Ship Heading Toward Kerch, Ignores Demands to Change Course, FSB Says
YesterdayBill Gates Predicts Possible End of COVID Pandemic's 'Acute Phase'
YesterdayDisgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report
YesterdayRussian Fighters Escort 5 US, French Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Video