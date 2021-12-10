Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/chinese-yutu-2-rover-to-embark-on-weeks-long-journey-to-reach-moon-cube-heres-why-1091422912.html
Chinese Yutu-2 Rover Embarks on Weeks-Long 80-Metre Journey to Reach 'Moon Cube,' Here’s Why
Chinese Yutu-2 Rover Embarks on Weeks-Long 80-Metre Journey to Reach 'Moon Cube,' Here’s Why
After 1,000 days of operation, the Chinese rover traversed a distance of 839 metres on the lunar surface. 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-10T17:43+0000
2021-12-10T18:05+0000
tech
movement
moon
yutu-2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107234/38/1072343879_0:258:3001:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_5e6d0a3543509295c4e7b2e906741d5d.jpg
As China’s Yutu-2 lunar rover set off to investigate a peculiar shape dubbed the “moon cube,” which the craft spotted earlier this month, the rover will take its time travelling to it.According to VICE, however, there's a good reason why it may take about two to three lunar days, “or two to three months on Earth,” for the rover to reach the object supposedly located about 80 metres away.As the media outlet explains, while Yutu-2 has a designed maximum speed of 200 metres per hour, in reality, the rover does not plough ahead at full speed.The craft also makes stops to conduct research, and it has to halt its operations when it becomes too cold during the lunar night.The complicated nature of the rover’s navigation process thus results in the rover moving “very slowly but surely,” the media outlet notes, pointing out that by the end of September, after 1,000 days of operation, Yutu-2 covered a distance of 839 metres.
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/japans-nissan-announces-creation-of-lunar-rover-prototype-1091193281.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107234/38/1072343879_30:0:2969:2204_1920x0_80_0_0_e35bf1d896c218b3ff761ec93e9e24a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, movement, moon, yutu-2

Chinese Yutu-2 Rover Embarks on Weeks-Long 80-Metre Journey to Reach 'Moon Cube,' Here’s Why

17:43 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 18:05 GMT 10.12.2021)
© AP Photo / China National Space Administration/Xinhua News AgencyIn this photo provided Jan. 12, 2019, by China National Space Administration via Xinhua News Agency, the rover Yutu-2 is seen in a photo taken by the lander of the Chang'e-4 probe on Jan. 11, 2019
In this photo provided Jan. 12, 2019, by China National Space Administration via Xinhua News Agency, the rover Yutu-2 is seen in a photo taken by the lander of the Chang'e-4 probe on Jan. 11, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© AP Photo / China National Space Administration/Xinhua News Agency
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
After 1,000 days of operation, the Chinese rover traversed a distance of 839 metres on the lunar surface.
As China’s Yutu-2 lunar rover set off to investigate a peculiar shape dubbed the “moon cube,” which the craft spotted earlier this month, the rover will take its time travelling to it.
According to VICE, however, there's a good reason why it may take about two to three lunar days, “or two to three months on Earth,” for the rover to reach the object supposedly located about 80 metres away.
As the media outlet explains, while Yutu-2 has a designed maximum speed of 200 metres per hour, in reality, the rover does not plough ahead at full speed.
Instead, engineers on Earth calculate every step the rover takes, using satellite images of the moon’s surface and images taken by the craft’s cameras to plot its course and guide it to avoid obstacles such as craters that dot the lunar landscape.
The craft also makes stops to conduct research, and it has to halt its operations when it becomes too cold during the lunar night.
JAXA Lunar Rover - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
Japan's Nissan Announces Creation of Lunar Rover Prototype
2 December, 08:51 GMT
The complicated nature of the rover’s navigation process thus results in the rover moving “very slowly but surely,” the media outlet notes, pointing out that by the end of September, after 1,000 days of operation, Yutu-2 covered a distance of 839 metres.
700000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:10 GMTAssange's Friend on UK High Court Decision: Taking Away Hope of Justice is Beginning of Fascism
17:44 GMTPsaki Says She Doesn’t Know What Biden Was Talking About When He Announced NATO-Russia Meeting
17:43 GMTChinese Yutu-2 Rover Embarks on Weeks-Long 80-Metre Journey to Reach 'Moon Cube,' Here’s Why
17:39 GMTAustralia Must Show US It Won't Tolerate Assange Being Treated This Way, Lawyer Says
17:32 GMTUK's Johnson Sees Popularity Hit All-Time Low Amid Christmas Party Scandal - Poll
17:32 GMTRonaldo Could Leave Man U Next Year as Real Madrid Plotting His Return to Santiago Bernabeu
17:12 GMTREC to Promote Plant-Based Products to Foreign Markets
17:06 GMTUS Justice Department 'Pleased' by Ruling on Assange Extradition
16:51 GMTNew York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVID Vaccines for Businesses
16:44 GMT'What We're Seeing is Very Serious': Prospect of Impending Mass Extinction Event Mulled by Scientist
16:34 GMTIsraeli Defence Minister Accuses Tehran of Building Up Military in Western Iran to Attack Israel
16:22 GMTCarlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Chess Champion
15:55 GMTTexas Abortion Providers Can Sue Over State Law, Can Not Stop Enforcement, Supreme Court Says
15:37 GMTREC & Russian-Guangdong Entrepreneurs Union to Develop Exports to China
15:09 GMTGerman Chancellor Reportedly Mulls Pulling Support for Nord Stream 2 in Case of Russia-Ukraine War
15:02 GMTDems Reportedly Strategising for Biden to Take Credit if Gas Prices Fall Ahead of 2022 Midterms
15:01 GMT'Insane, Sociopath or Sadist': What's Behind US Senator's Remark About Nuke Strike Against Russia?
14:49 GMTRussian Su-30 Fighter Escorts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Video
13:41 GMT'Fire and Fusion' Photo of Sun Taken From Backyard 'Better Than NASA's'
13:36 GMTUK Police Investigate 'Unexplained' Death of Submarine Worker at Faslane Naval Base