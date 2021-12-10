Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/china-tests-hypersonic-flight-engine-using-design-developed-in-us-but-rejected-over-costs---report-1091428668.html
China Tests Hypersonic Flight Engine Using Design Developed in US But Rejected Over Costs - Report
China Tests Hypersonic Flight Engine Using Design Developed in US But Rejected Over Costs - Report
The team of scientists has built and successfully tested a prototype based on a novel idea created more than two decades ago by an American space agency expert of Chinese descent.
2021-12-10T23:28+0000
2021-12-10T23:28+0000
military & intelligence
us
china
hypersonic
hypersonic weapons
hypersonic vehicle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091429036_0:0:736:414_1920x0_80_0_0_4d2ed3f9e9155667feba0a77ad870838.jpg
A Chinese research team has built and tested a prototype hypersonic flight engine, capable of operating in Mach 4 to Mach 8 (4,900-9,800 kph) speed conditions, based on a design cooked up in NASA but later rejected due to high costs and unsolved technical problems, The South China Morning Post reported.According to the report, while the majority of hypersonic aircraft have engines at the belly, a key feature of the experimental TSV X-plane is that it is powered by two separate engines on the sides. The design was reportedly conceived by Ming Han Tang, a Chinese American who served as the lead engineer of NASA's hypersonic program in the late 1990s.An interesting part of the design is that at lower speeds, the engines are able to operate as regular turbine jet engines, then they transition to a high-speed mode with no moving components when the aircraft accelerates to five times the speed of sound or higher.NASA was ultimately unable to complete the now-defunct Boeing Manta X-47C project, as the dual-engine design's aerodynamics were too complex, and certain key problems remained unanswered, such as whether the engines could ignite after moving to hypersonic speed. The US government reportedly canceled the program created to test Tang's design in the early 2000s due to technical challenges and costs.According to the SCMP, the prototype research was taken up by a group of Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics scientists led by professor Tan Huijun, who have created a prototype machine featuring a pair of side-opening air inlets based on a declassified Tang scheme.The team reportedly tested the prototype in a wind tunnel that could simulate flight conditions from Mach 4 to Mach 8 for several seconds. They discovered that the engines could start even in the most difficult of flight conditions, precisely as Tang expected.In China, the design has reportedly gained much attention because "understanding its work mechanism can provide important guidance to hypersonic plane and engine development," according to Tan and colleagues in a paper published in the Chinese peer-reviewed Journal of Propulsion Technology, per the outlet's translation.However, according to Tan and his colleagues, Tang's design was reportedly not ideal. Strong turbulence could occur around several corners of the air inlet, compromising flying stability, the team stated based on computer simulation and experimental results. The plane's ability to rise steeply without choking its engines was similarly limited. And more importantly, the Chinese researchers emphasized that even if the dual-engine architecture was viable with some advantages, as the ground experiment revealed, many difficult challenges remain.China's hypersonic vehicles and weapons currently utilize a rocket to initiate flight. The rocket shuts down after reaching a high altitude and high speed, allowing the air-breathing engine to take over.And by 2035, Chinese space officials reportedly hope to produce a jet that can transport ten passengers anywhere on Earth in an hour on a new generation of turbo jet engines that could reach the speed of up to Mach 4, replacing rockets in hypersonic flights.Earlier this year, China successfully launched a rocket into space carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that circled the globe before rushing towards its target, which US intelligence and military officials admitted was surprising for the US.
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/trump-claims-somebody-in-obama-admin-gave-out-us-hypersonic-missile-secrets-to-russia-china-1091402774.html
A Chinese design that went back to China! LMAO
0
It is also rather funny that the very prototype NASA designed in 2003 then RE-proposed in 2014 for an MHD-assisted hypersonic engine (turbine engine for subsonic, scramjet for hypersonic mode) and its encased projectile fuselage is now being tested and built by South Korea. The USA has no SPAAG in its inventory of armoured gun platforms but South Korea has a realy hot SPAAG called the Biho in their deployed inventory it makes for less than the cost of a fully-kitted Stryker Dragoon. Wake up, people. Or go back to sleep, who cares?
0
2
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091429036_0:0:552:414_1920x0_80_0_0_984e4f6cf76c0fc60ae2ef7347a8823f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, us, china, hypersonic, hypersonic weapons, hypersonic vehicle

China Tests Hypersonic Flight Engine Using Design Developed in US But Rejected Over Costs - Report

23:28 GMT 10.12.2021
CC0 / / Boeing's mockup of the X-45C UCAV shown on static display at Nellis AFB's 2004 "Aviation Nation" airshow.
Boeing's mockup of the X-45C UCAV shown on static display at Nellis AFB's 2004 Aviation Nation airshow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
A team of scientists has built and successfully tested a prototype based on a novel idea created more than two decades ago by an American space agency expert of Chinese descent.
A Chinese research team has built and tested a prototype hypersonic flight engine, capable of operating in Mach 4 to Mach 8 (4,900-9,800 kph) speed conditions, based on a design cooked up in NASA but later rejected due to high costs and unsolved technical problems, The South China Morning Post reported.
According to the report, while the majority of hypersonic aircraft have engines at the belly, a key feature of the experimental TSV X-plane is that it is powered by two separate engines on the sides.
The design was reportedly conceived by Ming Han Tang, a Chinese American who served as the lead engineer of NASA's hypersonic program in the late 1990s.
An interesting part of the design is that at lower speeds, the engines are able to operate as regular turbine jet engines, then they transition to a high-speed mode with no moving components when the aircraft accelerates to five times the speed of sound or higher.
NASA was ultimately unable to complete the now-defunct Boeing Manta X-47C project, as the dual-engine design's aerodynamics were too complex, and certain key problems remained unanswered, such as whether the engines could ignite after moving to hypersonic speed.
The US government reportedly canceled the program created to test Tang's design in the early 2000s due to technical challenges and costs.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia & China
Yesterday, 01:49 GMT
According to the SCMP, the prototype research was taken up by a group of Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics scientists led by professor Tan Huijun, who have created a prototype machine featuring a pair of side-opening air inlets based on a declassified Tang scheme.
The team reportedly tested the prototype in a wind tunnel that could simulate flight conditions from Mach 4 to Mach 8 for several seconds. They discovered that the engines could start even in the most difficult of flight conditions, precisely as Tang expected.
In China, the design has reportedly gained much attention because "understanding its work mechanism can provide important guidance to hypersonic plane and engine development," according to Tan and colleagues in a paper published in the Chinese peer-reviewed Journal of Propulsion Technology, per the outlet's translation.
However, according to Tan and his colleagues, Tang's design was reportedly not ideal. Strong turbulence could occur around several corners of the air inlet, compromising flying stability, the team stated based on computer simulation and experimental results. The plane's ability to rise steeply without choking its engines was similarly limited.
And more importantly, the Chinese researchers emphasized that even if the dual-engine architecture was viable with some advantages, as the ground experiment revealed, many difficult challenges remain.
China's hypersonic vehicles and weapons currently utilize a rocket to initiate flight. The rocket shuts down after reaching a high altitude and high speed, allowing the air-breathing engine to take over.
And by 2035, Chinese space officials reportedly hope to produce a jet that can transport ten passengers anywhere on Earth in an hour on a new generation of turbo jet engines that could reach the speed of up to Mach 4, replacing rockets in hypersonic flights.
Earlier this year, China successfully launched a rocket into space carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that circled the globe before rushing towards its target, which US intelligence and military officials admitted was surprising for the US.
701210
Discuss
Popular comments
A Chinese design that went back to China! LMAO
UUSSuxRuskyNuts
11 December, 03:10 GMT
000000
It is also rather funny that the very prototype NASA designed in 2003 then RE-proposed in 2014 for an MHD-assisted hypersonic engine (turbine engine for subsonic, scramjet for hypersonic mode) and its encased projectile fuselage is now being tested and built by South Korea. The USA has no SPAAG in its inventory of armoured gun platforms but South Korea has a realy hot SPAAG called the Biho in their deployed inventory it makes for less than the cost of a fully-kitted Stryker Dragoon. Wake up, people. Or go back to sleep, who cares?
Notta Snowflake
11 December, 03:26 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:20 GMTUS State Dept. Approves $9.4 Billion in Deals to Sell Greece Littoral Combat Ships, Upgrade Frigates
YesterdayChina Tests Hypersonic Flight Engine Using Design Developed in US But Rejected Over Costs - Report
YesterdayXiomara Castro Won’t Immediately Switch Honduras’ Recognition From Taiwan to China - Report
YesterdayWhat’s Next? 'Bidenflation' Hits 40-Year High With POTUS' Approval Rating on Economy Falling
YesterdayMyanmar Citizen Pleads Guilty on Plot to Attack Nation’s UN Envoy
YesterdayJohn Kiriakou Describes What Awaits Assange in the US
YesterdayBiden Signs Bill to Fast-Track Process to Raise US Debt Limit
YesterdayVice President Harris Swears in Jeff Flake as New US Ambassador to Turkey
YesterdayUS Weekly COVID-19 Cases Up 37%, Deaths Increase by 28%
YesterdayS&P 500 in Record Close, Propelling US Stocks to Biggest Week Since January
YesterdayUFC 269 Closes Out 2021 Pay-Per-View Schedule After Record Year of Profits for Company
YesterdayNYC Mayor-Elect Adams Vows Not to Let BLM 'Burn Down' City Following 'Bloodshed' Threats - Report
YesterdayPentagon Declines to Say If US, Israel Mull Training for Strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites
YesterdayVideos: Explosions Rock Lebanese City of Tyre At Alleged Hamas Weapons Depot
YesterdayVideos: Ethiopians, Eritreans Hold #NoMore March Outside US State Department, Capitol
YesterdayEdward Snowden Calls Public, Media Furor Against Assange Dystopian
YesterdayPossible First and Only Evidence of Crucifixion in Britain Found by Archaeologists
Yesterday‘It’s Alive!': ‘Zombie Fires’ Filmed Smoldering Beneath Snow Near ‘Pole of Cold’ in Siberia
YesterdayIraqi Militia Threatens to Fight American ‘Occupiers’ as Pentagon Marks End to Combat Mission
YesterdayUK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway