Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/central-bank-digital-currencies-to-complement-crypto---binance-ceo-1091407464.html
Central Bank Digital Currencies to Complement Crypto - Binance CEO
Central Bank Digital Currencies to Complement Crypto - Binance CEO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Central-bank-backed digital currencies will complement rather than compete with or replace cryptocurrencies, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-10T06:39+0000
2021-12-10T06:42+0000
business
cryptocurrencies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091407614_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_b73fbb6ba249795eabb379c8d54741c6.jpg
"Even though central bank digital currencies may come out, fundamentally they are very different from native cryptocurrencies. I don't think they will replace Bitcoin," Zhao said.Several countries have been considering issuing their own digital tokens, a virtual form of a their fiat currencies, after the crypto market took off.The founder of the world's largest crypto exchange said that state-backed tokens would provide novice users with security and confidence of a centralized currency, while educating them about digital coins.Zhao added that central bank digital currencies could potentially serve as a medium of exchange, providing another option for exchanges to integrate.The number of investors wishing to put their money into cryptocurrencies rose five times within a year, Changpeng Zhao said.Zhao, who founded the world's largest digital coin exchange Binance four years ago, said the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies was best reflected by Bitcoin. Its price rose to an all-time high of over $68,000 during a buying spree in November.It is further evidenced from the price of Bitcoin, which I believe is a very accurate indicator of the overall market," Zhao said.He said there were different kinds of investors joining the crypto market — from family offices that are more interested in wealth preservation to hedge funds that are trading very actively to make money to market makers and equity and crypto project investors.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091407614_243:0:2974:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f56bdc445b9288dfd4df1c114c346cdf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, cryptocurrencies

Central Bank Digital Currencies to Complement Crypto - Binance CEO

06:39 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 06:42 GMT 10.12.2021)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICFILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Binance is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021
FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Binance is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Central-bank-backed digital currencies will complement rather than compete with or replace cryptocurrencies, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao predicted in an interview.
"Even though central bank digital currencies may come out, fundamentally they are very different from native cryptocurrencies. I don't think they will replace Bitcoin," Zhao said.
Several countries have been considering issuing their own digital tokens, a virtual form of a their fiat currencies, after the crypto market took off.
The founder of the world's largest crypto exchange said that state-backed tokens would provide novice users with security and confidence of a centralized currency, while educating them about digital coins.
"It is a very strong validation of the blockchain technology that central banks are using it. It also serves as a very strong educational portal, now that governments are educating the users about crypto," he explained.
Zhao added that central bank digital currencies could potentially serve as a medium of exchange, providing another option for exchanges to integrate.
The number of investors wishing to put their money into cryptocurrencies rose five times within a year, Changpeng Zhao said.
"I think there is probably a five-X jump in the number of institutions from this year versus last one, from now versus the beginning of this year. This year, we've seen tremendous growth," he said in an interview.
Zhao, who founded the world's largest digital coin exchange Binance four years ago, said the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies was best reflected by Bitcoin. Its price rose to an all-time high of over $68,000 during a buying spree in November.
It is further evidenced from the price of Bitcoin, which I believe is a very accurate indicator of the overall market," Zhao said.
He said there were different kinds of investors joining the crypto market — from family offices that are more interested in wealth preservation to hedge funds that are trading very actively to make money to market makers and equity and crypto project investors.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:36 GMTUK Denies Working to Meet EU-Issued Friday Deadline in Post-Brexit Fishing Row With France
07:07 GMTDenmark Breaks Daily COVID-19 Infection Records for Third Day in a Row
06:44 GMTJapanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit UK for G7 Summit, Reports Say
06:39 GMTCentral Bank Digital Currencies to Complement Crypto - Binance CEO
06:14 GMTSweden to Deepen Military Cooperation With UK, Citing Russia as 'Only Threat'
06:11 GMTTory MPs Reportedly in ‘Conversations’ on Replacing Scandal-Plagued BoJo if ‘Things Fall Down’
06:10 GMTUK High Court Due to Hand Down Verdict on Julian Assange´s Extradition Case
06:05 GMTDanish PM’s Car Vandalised by Protesters During 'Minkgate' Hearing
05:19 GMTChina Officially Establishes Diplomatic Ties With Nicaragua, Reports Say
03:56 GMTItalian Priest Gets 3 Years in Prison for Stealing Church's Money for Drugs, Gay Orgies - Report
03:43 GMTTeacher-Turned Nuclear Submarine Spy Says Wanted to Flee Because of Trump, Not Arrest – Report
02:50 GMTHow the Left Stole Christmas
02:23 GMTKyle Rittenhouse, Dubbed ‘White Supremacist’ by Biden, Wants to Tell POTUS ‘Facts of What Happened’
01:49 GMTTrump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia & China
01:39 GMTConversion Therapy Banned in Canada After Bill Passes in Senate
00:11 GMTUS Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week
YesterdayVideo: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas
YesterdayActor Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Hate Crime Hoax
YesterdayUS Court Denies Trump Appeal to Stop House Probe From Getting White House Records
YesterdayNicaragua Ends Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Recognizes 'There Is Only One China'