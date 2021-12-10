https://sputniknews.com/20211210/central-bank-digital-currencies-to-complement-crypto---binance-ceo-1091407464.html

Central Bank Digital Currencies to Complement Crypto - Binance CEO

Central Bank Digital Currencies to Complement Crypto - Binance CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Central-bank-backed digital currencies will complement rather than compete with or replace cryptocurrencies, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-10T06:39+0000

2021-12-10T06:39+0000

2021-12-10T06:42+0000

business

cryptocurrencies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091407614_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_b73fbb6ba249795eabb379c8d54741c6.jpg

"Even though central bank digital currencies may come out, fundamentally they are very different from native cryptocurrencies. I don't think they will replace Bitcoin," Zhao said.Several countries have been considering issuing their own digital tokens, a virtual form of a their fiat currencies, after the crypto market took off.The founder of the world's largest crypto exchange said that state-backed tokens would provide novice users with security and confidence of a centralized currency, while educating them about digital coins.Zhao added that central bank digital currencies could potentially serve as a medium of exchange, providing another option for exchanges to integrate.The number of investors wishing to put their money into cryptocurrencies rose five times within a year, Changpeng Zhao said.Zhao, who founded the world's largest digital coin exchange Binance four years ago, said the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies was best reflected by Bitcoin. Its price rose to an all-time high of over $68,000 during a buying spree in November.It is further evidenced from the price of Bitcoin, which I believe is a very accurate indicator of the overall market," Zhao said.He said there were different kinds of investors joining the crypto market — from family offices that are more interested in wealth preservation to hedge funds that are trading very actively to make money to market makers and equity and crypto project investors.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

business, cryptocurrencies