Biden Signs Bill to Fast-Track Process to Raise US Debt Limit

President Joe Biden announced that he has signed a bill to fast-track the process to raise the US debt ceiling that would prevent a default on the United States' debt.

2021-12-10T22:28+0000

2021-12-10T22:28+0000

2021-12-10T22:29+0000

joe biden

us

vote

senate

legislation

debt ceiling

The bill allows Congress to vote on legislation to raise the debt ceiling through a simple majority instead of the 60-vote majority.Earlier on Thursday, the US Senate passed the measure in a 59-35 vote. The US House of Representatives passed its own legislation on Tuesday to expedite the passage of the debt limit increase.Congress is expected to vote on legislation to raise the debt ceiling as early as next week.

2021

