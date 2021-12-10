Registration was successful!
LIVE: Situation Outside London Court as US Wins Extradition Appeal For Assange
Biden Says No Troops to Ukraine: Senator Assails Biden Cuba Policy
Biden Says No Troops to Ukraine: Senator Assails Biden Cuba Policy
President Biden has officially announced that he has ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine. 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
Biden Says No Troops to Ukraine: Senator Assails Biden Cuba Policy
President Biden has officially announced that he has ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the results of the meeting between Presidents Putin and Biden. President Biden has officially announced that he has ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine. Also, President Biden implied that NATO may meet with Russian diplomats but the Russians advise that they are not familiar with any discussion regarding that matter.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The US is levying an arms embargo on Cambodia arguing that the Asian nation is too heavily influenced by China. Also, The US is accusing Cambodia of not being transparent regarding Chinese "activity" near their largest naval base.Lee Lakeman, women's liberation activist, joins us to discuss the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Our guest discusses Chris Hedges' latest article about the trial. Hedges argues that the issue reflects the US culture of ignoring the rights and needs of women in a profoundly sexist society.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss President Biden's summit of democracy. Scott Ritter writes that "with his “Summit for Democracy,” Joe Biden enthrones himself on the collapsed stage of American exceptionalism, writes Scott Ritter." Ritter compares President Biden's campaign promises to his actions regarding foreign policy.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US acts to tighten sanctions on Iran in a move that seems destined to destroy hopes of reentry into the JCPOA. Also, we discuss the reality that many of the new refugees in Europe are members of the US Kurdish client state in Iraq.Obi Egbuna, activist, and US Rep for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss the Global South. A Haitian political group has sent a message to the US demanding that the Biden administration stop meddling in their affairs. Also, a US senator lambasted President Biden for failing to improve relations with Cuba.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and Host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss some interesting moves by the CIA. CIA Chief William Burns recently pushed back on neocon hawks in DC by announcing that the Agency has found no evidence that Iran is seeking a nuclear weapon or that the Russians are planning to invade Ukraine.Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the upcoming Supreme Court decision on abortion. Marjorie Cohn argues that the SCOTUS is poised to actually eliminate a fundamental right when they rule on the Mississippi abortion case.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Biden Says No Troops to Ukraine: Senator Assails Biden Cuba Policy

04:00 GMT 10.12.2021
Biden Says No Troops to Ukraine: Senator Assails Biden Cuba Policy
President Biden has officially announced that he has ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the results of the meeting between Presidents Putin and Biden. President Biden has officially announced that he has ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine. Also, President Biden implied that NATO may meet with Russian diplomats but the Russians advise that they are not familiar with any discussion regarding that matter.
Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The US is levying an arms embargo on Cambodia arguing that the Asian nation is too heavily influenced by China. Also, The US is accusing Cambodia of not being transparent regarding Chinese "activity" near their largest naval base.
Lee Lakeman, women's liberation activist, joins us to discuss the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Our guest discusses Chris Hedges' latest article about the trial. Hedges argues that the issue reflects the US culture of ignoring the rights and needs of women in a profoundly sexist society.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss President Biden's summit of democracy. Scott Ritter writes that "with his “Summit for Democracy,” Joe Biden enthrones himself on the collapsed stage of American exceptionalism, writes Scott Ritter." Ritter compares President Biden's campaign promises to his actions regarding foreign policy.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US acts to tighten sanctions on Iran in a move that seems destined to destroy hopes of reentry into the JCPOA. Also, we discuss the reality that many of the new refugees in Europe are members of the US Kurdish client state in Iraq.
Obi Egbuna, activist, and US Rep for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss the Global South. A Haitian political group has sent a message to the US demanding that the Biden administration stop meddling in their affairs. Also, a US senator lambasted President Biden for failing to improve relations with Cuba.
John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and Host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss some interesting moves by the CIA. CIA Chief William Burns recently pushed back on neocon hawks in DC by announcing that the Agency has found no evidence that Iran is seeking a nuclear weapon or that the Russians are planning to invade Ukraine.
Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the upcoming Supreme Court decision on abortion. Marjorie Cohn argues that the SCOTUS is poised to actually eliminate a fundamental right when they rule on the Mississippi abortion case.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
© 2021 Sputnik.
