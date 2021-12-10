https://sputniknews.com/20211210/biden-hosts-summit-for-global-imperialism-1091399288.html

Biden Hosts Summit For Global Imperialism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sameena Rahman, staff writer for Breaking the Chains Magazine to discuss a fuel leak at a naval facility in Hawaii poisoning the drinking water supply for thousands of people, the repeated record of fuel leaks at the Red Hill naval facility and warning signs before this fuel leak happened, how this fuel leak fits into the imperialist ambitions of the US, and the connections between movements for climate justice and anti-imperialism that are highlighted in this incident.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action to discuss western attempts to legitimate the failed state it created in Libya through upcoming elections, the infrastructural issues which expose the hypocrisy of the west as it pushes for these elections while simultaneously denouncing elections in Nicaragua and Venezuela, and how resources in Libya motivate the west to push this sham election.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mike Africa Jr., organizer for the Free Mumia Campaign to discuss the 40th anniversary of the arrest and political imprisonment of Mumia Abu-Jamal, the dubious circumstances around the arrest of Mumia and why the Philadelphia police state wanted to lock him up, Mumia’s impact on movements for justice worldwide, and the importance of continuing the fight for his freedom and all political prisoners.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss the farcical summit for democracy hosted by the Biden administration which features the likes of Jair Bolsonaro and Juan Guaido, the absurdity of excluding of rich and complex political systems such as Venezuela and Cuba, and the laughable attempt to call the US democracy as the pandemic rages among working and poor people and more money is spent on war.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

