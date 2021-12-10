Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/best-russian-exporters-awarded-at-made-in-russia-international-export-forum-1091419205.html
Best Russian Exporters Awarded at ‘Made in Russia’ International Export Forum
Best Russian Exporters Awarded at 'Made in Russia' International Export Forum
The International Export Forum “Made in Russia” began with the Award Ceremony presenting winners of the “Exporter of the Year” contest
russia, russian exporters

Best Russian Exporters Awarded at ‘Made in Russia’ International Export Forum

13:28 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 10.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky / Go to the photo bankFirst Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov (right) during the award of the winners of the All-Russian competition "Exporter of the Year" at the International Export Forum "Made in Russia" in Moscow
First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov (right) during the award of the winners of the All-Russian competition Exporter of the Year at the International Export Forum Made in Russia in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The International Export Forum “Made in Russia” began with the Award Ceremony presenting winners of the “Exporter of the Year” contest, the Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) informs.
“This year the forum was opened with the Award Ceremony presenting winners of the ‘Exporter of the Year’ contest. In total, 13 winners and 24 finalists were awarded in 12 nominations,” REC reports.
“This year a record number of participants – almost 2,000 companies in 12 nominations – took part in the ‘Exporter of the Year’ contest. I would like to point out that this is a victory for the whole country. The ‘Exporter of the Year’ Award is a great opportunity to see the best practices used by exporters to promote their products and identify the challenges they face. The analysis of the data received allows the building up new working mechanisms that make it easier for exporters to enter international markets,” Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said while congratulating the winners of the award.

“This year we have transformed our award into a discussion platform where business and government can negotiate topical issues of export activity. In each federal district we held no tie sessions between the winners and representatives of federal ministries, business communities and, of course, experts of the Russian Export Centre,” REC Chief Executive Veronika Nikishina said.

“We considered the expectations of exporters and their requirements for existing support measures, and received feedback on the administrative barriers Russian entrepreneurs face entering global markets,” Nikishina added.
“We will definitely take into account the feedback to create new up-to-date support tools so that each exporter can increase supply and expand the markets for their products,” Nikishina summed up.
© 2021 Sputnik.
