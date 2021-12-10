https://sputniknews.com/20211210/best-russian-exporters-awarded-at-made-in-russia-international-export-forum-1091419205.html

Best Russian Exporters Awarded at ‘Made in Russia’ International Export Forum

Best Russian Exporters Awarded at ‘Made in Russia’ International Export Forum

The International Export Forum “Made in Russia” began with the Award Ceremony presenting winners of the “Exporter of the Year” contest

“This year the forum was opened with the Award Ceremony presenting winners of the ‘Exporter of the Year’ contest. In total, 13 winners and 24 finalists were awarded in 12 nominations,” REC reports. “This year a record number of participants – almost 2,000 companies in 12 nominations – took part in the ‘Exporter of the Year’ contest. I would like to point out that this is a victory for the whole country. The ‘Exporter of the Year’ Award is a great opportunity to see the best practices used by exporters to promote their products and identify the challenges they face. The analysis of the data received allows the building up new working mechanisms that make it easier for exporters to enter international markets,” Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said while congratulating the winners of the award.“We considered the expectations of exporters and their requirements for existing support measures, and received feedback on the administrative barriers Russian entrepreneurs face entering global markets,” Nikishina added.“We will definitely take into account the feedback to create new up-to-date support tools so that each exporter can increase supply and expand the markets for their products,” Nikishina summed up.

