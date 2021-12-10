https://sputniknews.com/20211210/aung-san-suu-kyi-sentenced-global-food-price-hikes-bidens-carbon-neutral-plan-1091402424.html

Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced; Global Food Price Hikes; Biden’s Carbon Neutral Plan

Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced; Global Food Price Hikes; Biden's Carbon Neutral Plan

Leela Anand, organizer with the ANSWER Coalition, joins us to talk about the current situation in Myanmar after a military court issues the first of many sentences condemning Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in detention, which was immediately reduced to two years. We also talk about other measures that the military have taken against other opposition figures, what this means for the future of democracy in Myanmar, and about the lawsuit filed against Facebook by Rohingya refugees over the promotion of hate speech.John Ross, author and economist, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China, talks to us about how the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization found that global food commodity prices have risen 27.3% on the year, whether supply chain issues are the main driver of these price hikes, and whether price controls could be a solution or exacerbate the problem.Sean Michael Love, founder and editor-in-chief of Black House News, and Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and sports writer at Deadspin, join hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about increases in car crash deaths in 2020 and 2021, how some experts say that behavior on the road is likely a reflection of widespread feelings of isolation, loneliness and depression in the broader society, and how these may also be the drivers for increasing homicide rates. We also talk about the state of protests in the United States and how it feels like the country finds itself in a bit of a lull, and the case of Antwan Gilmore.Guy McPherson, scientist, professor emeritus of natural resources, ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, talks to us about President Biden’s plan to make the government carbon neutral by 2050, the merits of the measures outlined in the proposal, whether they’ll actually result in a carbon-neutral government by 2050, and how even if this is feasible. The 2050 goal post could prove to be too late to mitigate the destructive effects of climate change.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

