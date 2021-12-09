https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-threatens-additional-measures-against-iran-if-diplomacy-fails-1091398017.html

US Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails

US Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails

The development comes as last week US diplomats walked out of discussions to re-enter the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran, stating that the Tehran delegation's... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-09T19:59+0000

2021-12-09T19:59+0000

2021-12-09T20:53+0000

us

iran

israel

us sanctions

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

iran nuclear deal

iran deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091398346_0:0:2943:1655_1920x0_80_0_0_4dd02e21fc1c305833158058e8c0411c.jpg

The US is exploring various additional measures available against Iran with its partners, including Israel, if diplomatic efforts to resuscitate the 2015 nuclear deal fail, State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing on Thursday.Price added that judging whether Iran is demonstrating flexibility in negotiations regarding Tehran and Washington resuming compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal may take a few days, per a Reuters report.The spokesman added that it "will probably be another couple of days" before the US sees "where the Iranians are in the context of the restart of this round" and the "flexibility that they may or may not be willing to show."Moreover, when asked by a reporter whether Iran's purported stance in the talks was aimed to exploit US weakness, Price assured that if Iran perceives any weakness by the US, "they will be sorely surprised."Also on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that due to the "ongoing advances in Iran's nuclear program," Biden ordered his team to "be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options."Earlier, several reports alleged that the US and Israeli defense ministers could discuss launching joint military drills geared at preparing to counter Iran.From the other side's perspective, Iran has blamed the breakdown in last week's round of nuclear deal talks in Vienna on Washington's refusal to lift sanctions in return for compliance.According to Iranian media reports, the issue is with the US delegation's insistence on keeping some sanctions in place even if Tehran curbs its uranium enrichment.In May 2018, the US withdrew from the 2015 JCPOA and has since applied tough tactics against Iran, pushing the latter to mainly disregard its own obligations under the agreement.Since April, Vienna has hosted discussions aimed at avoiding a total failure of the Iran nuclear deal. Both Tehran and Washington stated in October that they were ready to restart discussions as soon as possible. The seventh round of talks began on November 29 and was interrupted at the initiative of the American side on December 3. Negotiations continued on Thursday, December 9.

https://sputniknews.com/20211205/iran-blames-us-stubbornness-on-sanctions-for-breakdown-of-vienna-nuke-talks--1091266267.html

BillOwens Bluffing. Ignore them, Iran. US is the one who violated the deal. 4

Barros US brain is poisoned. 2

4

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, iran, israel, us sanctions, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran nuclear deal, iran deal