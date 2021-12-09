Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-threatens-additional-measures-against-iran-if-diplomacy-fails-1091398017.html
US Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails
US Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails
The development comes as last week US diplomats walked out of discussions to re-enter the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran, stating that the Tehran delegation's... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-09T19:59+0000
2021-12-09T20:53+0000
us
iran
israel
us sanctions
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
iran nuclear deal
iran deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091398346_0:0:2943:1655_1920x0_80_0_0_4dd02e21fc1c305833158058e8c0411c.jpg
The US is exploring various additional measures available against Iran with its partners, including Israel, if diplomatic efforts to resuscitate the 2015 nuclear deal fail, State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing on Thursday.Price added that judging whether Iran is demonstrating flexibility in negotiations regarding Tehran and Washington resuming compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal may take a few days, per a Reuters report.The spokesman added that it "will probably be another couple of days" before the US sees "where the Iranians are in the context of the restart of this round" and the "flexibility that they may or may not be willing to show."Moreover, when asked by a reporter whether Iran's purported stance in the talks was aimed to exploit US weakness, Price assured that if Iran perceives any weakness by the US, "they will be sorely surprised."Also on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that due to the "ongoing advances in Iran's nuclear program," Biden ordered his team to "be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options."Earlier, several reports alleged that the US and Israeli defense ministers could discuss launching joint military drills geared at preparing to counter Iran.From the other side's perspective, Iran has blamed the breakdown in last week's round of nuclear deal talks in Vienna on Washington's refusal to lift sanctions in return for compliance.According to Iranian media reports, the issue is with the US delegation's insistence on keeping some sanctions in place even if Tehran curbs its uranium enrichment.In May 2018, the US withdrew from the 2015 JCPOA and has since applied tough tactics against Iran, pushing the latter to mainly disregard its own obligations under the agreement.Since April, Vienna has hosted discussions aimed at avoiding a total failure of the Iran nuclear deal. Both Tehran and Washington stated in October that they were ready to restart discussions as soon as possible. The seventh round of talks began on November 29 and was interrupted at the initiative of the American side on December 3. Negotiations continued on Thursday, December 9.
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/iran-blames-us-stubbornness-on-sanctions-for-breakdown-of-vienna-nuke-talks--1091266267.html
Bluffing. Ignore them, Iran. US is the one who violated the deal.
4
US brain is poisoned.
2
4
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091398346_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_40008d37384d4933caa7086a4b0b75a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iran, israel, us sanctions, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran nuclear deal, iran deal

US Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails

19:59 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 20:53 GMT 09.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Kevin LamarqueU.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The development comes as last week US diplomats walked out of discussions to re-enter the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran, stating that the Tehran delegation's demand for a return to the accord's original parameters was not "serious" and accusing it of "walking back" concessions made by its former president.
The US is exploring various additional measures available against Iran with its partners, including Israel, if diplomatic efforts to resuscitate the 2015 nuclear deal fail, State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"I wouldn’t want to speak to contingency planning, I wouldn’t want to speak to what we might be contemplating if the path for diplomacy towards a mutual return to compliance isn’t viable in the near term but we are discussing those alternatives, we are discussing those options with our close partners, with our close allies and that includes with the Israelis," Price said.

Price added that judging whether Iran is demonstrating flexibility in negotiations regarding Tehran and Washington resuming compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal may take a few days, per a Reuters report.
The spokesman added that it "will probably be another couple of days" before the US sees "where the Iranians are in the context of the restart of this round" and the "flexibility that they may or may not be willing to show."
Moreover, when asked by a reporter whether Iran's purported stance in the talks was aimed to exploit US weakness, Price assured that if Iran perceives any weakness by the US, "they will be sorely surprised."
Also on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that due to the "ongoing advances in Iran's nuclear program," Biden ordered his team to "be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options."
According to Psaki, "if diplomacy cannot get on track soon and if Iran's nuclear program continues to accelerate, then we will have no choice but to take additional measures to further restrict Iran's revenue-producing sectors."
Earlier, several reports alleged that the US and Israeli defense ministers could discuss launching joint military drills geared at preparing to counter Iran.
Iran nuclear talks enter day five - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
Iran Blames US Stubbornness on Sanctions for Breakdown of Vienna Nuke Talks
5 December, 21:37 GMT
From the other side's perspective, Iran has blamed the breakdown in last week's round of nuclear deal talks in Vienna on Washington's refusal to lift sanctions in return for compliance.
According to Iranian media reports, the issue is with the US delegation's insistence on keeping some sanctions in place even if Tehran curbs its uranium enrichment.
In May 2018, the US withdrew from the 2015 JCPOA and has since applied tough tactics against Iran, pushing the latter to mainly disregard its own obligations under the agreement.
Since April, Vienna has hosted discussions aimed at avoiding a total failure of the Iran nuclear deal. Both Tehran and Washington stated in October that they were ready to restart discussions as soon as possible. The seventh round of talks began on November 29 and was interrupted at the initiative of the American side on December 3. Negotiations continued on Thursday, December 9.
1110000
Discuss
Popular comments
Bluffing. Ignore them, Iran. US is the one who violated the deal.
BBillOwens
9 December, 23:08 GMT4
000000
US brain is poisoned.
Barros
9 December, 23:38 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:32 GMTBiden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
20:24 GMTUS’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims
20:01 GMTWhite House Brands Russia Troop Movement Inside Own Country as 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
19:59 GMTUS Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails
19:31 GMTUkrainian Navy Ship Heading Toward Kerch, Ignores Demands to Change Course, FSB Says
19:21 GMTBill Gates Predicts Possible End of COVID Pandemic's 'Acute Phase'
19:11 GMTDisgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report
19:08 GMTRussian Fighters Escort 5 US, French Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Video
18:57 GMTUS Border Patrol Reports 136 Percent Surge in Migrant Entries Via Remote, Wild Section of Frontier
18:47 GMTPutin: What is Happening in Donbass Resembles Genocide
18:26 GMTMacron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelensky Next Week
18:24 GMTRussia Warns US-Israeli Exercises Against Iran Would Destabilize Situation in ‘Explosive Region’
17:45 GMTWhy Has Ukraine Been So Important for US' Russia Policies Since the End of Cold War?
17:44 GMTLithuania Seeks to Annul Contract With Belarusian Fertilizer Giant
17:30 GMTBeijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 Games
17:16 GMTUS Sanctions Ex-Chairman of Ukraine Constitutional Court for Corruption
17:14 GMTPhoto of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Chilling in Cabin at 'British Queen's Estate' Revealed
17:01 GMTZbigniew Brzezinski’s Son Proposes Financial ‘Preemptive Strike’ Against Russia
16:53 GMTLondon Court to Rule on Appeal for Assange's Extradition on Friday
16:49 GMTPakistan Begins Construction of China’s AIP-Powered Submarine