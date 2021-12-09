https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-state-of-oklahoma-executes-death-row-inmate-bigler-stouffer-after-court-refuses-stay-1091400669.html

US State of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Bigler Stouffer After Court Refuses Stay

US State of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Bigler Stouffer After Court Refuses Stay

US State of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Bigler Stouffer After Court Refuses Stay

2021-12-09T22:39+0000

2021-12-09T22:39+0000

2021-12-09T22:42+0000

us

oklahoma

lethal injection

death sentence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101905/15/1019051586_0:178:3072:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_5066f9f0ee0d520fe588cf511e484ecd.jpg

Stouffer was convicted and sentenced to death in 2003 after his first conviction and death sentence were overturned, but always maintained his innocence.Members of the Pardon and Parole Board, prison reform activists and others have expressed concerns about executions carried out in Oklahoma and the state's ability to humanely execute people.Oklahoma officials paused executions in 2015 when officials realized they received the wrong lethal drug. It was later learned the same wrong drug had been used to execute an inmate in January 2015. In April 2014, the execution of inmate Clayton Lockett took 43 minutes.

oklahoma

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, oklahoma, lethal injection, death sentence