US Sanctions Ex-Chairman of Ukraine Constitutional Court for Corruption
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States sanctioned the former chairman of the Ukrainian Constitutional Court and his wife for corruption as part of an array of anti-corruption sanctions announced on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
"Oleksandr Tupytskyi, the former Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, for significant corrupt acts to include the acceptance of a monetary bribe while serving in the Ukrainian judiciary. Tupytskyi’s spouse, Olga Tupytska, was also designated as part of this action," Blinken said in a statement.
The sanctions were issued on International Anti-Corruption Day 2021 as part of the US government's commitment to elevating anti-corruption as a core national security priority, Blinked added.
Earlier on Thursday, the US Treasury Department announced Magnitsky sanctions against Andriy Portnov, the former Deputy Head of ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych’s administration, for alleged corruption.
The sanctions restrict the ability of the designated individuals to engage in commercial activities in the United States or with US citizens.