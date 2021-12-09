Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC where US President Joe Biden is delivering his opening speech on the first day of the virtual Summit for Democracy on Thursday, 9 December. The summit will focus on the challenges faced by various democracies.Washington has invited 110 counties to participate in the summit with China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and a dozen other states not invited. Beijing has accused the US of disregarding the One China policy after Taiwan, which it sees as its breakaway republic, was invited to the event. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
US President Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at Democracy Summit Day One
US President Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at Democracy Summit Day One
The two-day event will bring together representatives of more than 100 countries, while the likes of Russia, China, and Turkey have been left out of the summit.
