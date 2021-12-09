https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-president-biden-delivers-opening-remarks-at-democracy-summit-day-one-1091380413.html

US President Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at 'Democracy Summit' Day One

US President Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at 'Democracy Summit' Day One

The summit focuses on the challenges faced by various democracies and their opportunities.

Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC where US President Joe Biden is delivering his opening speech on the first day of the virtual Summit for Democracy on Thursday, 9 December. The summit will focus on the challenges faced by various democracies.Washington has invited 110 counties to participate in the summit with China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and a dozen other states not invited. Beijing has accused the US of disregarding the One China policy after Taiwan, which it sees as its breakaway republic, was invited to the event. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

