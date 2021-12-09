Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-border-patrol-reports-136-percent-surge-in-migrant-entries-via-remote-wild-section-of-frontier-1091396168.html
US Border Patrol Reports 136 Percent Surge in Migrant Entries Via Remote, Wild Section of Frontier
US Border Patrol Reports 136 Percent Surge in Migrant Entries Via Remote, Wild Section of Frontier
US Customs and Border Patrol encountered over 164,000 individuals in October, a 128 percent increase from the same month last year, with the total number of... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-09T18:57+0000
2021-12-09T19:04+0000
us-mexico border
us customs and border protection (cbp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104324/83/1043248309_0:171:2048:1323_1920x0_80_0_0_788692bbf752dae8774addba841990a1.jpg
CBP officials have reported a 136 percent surge in migrant encounters in the Big Bend Sector – a dangerous 832 km stretch of the US border with Mexico in western Texas with little water, cold and windy winters and hot and dry summers.Jose Aleman, a border patrol agent at the Van Horn border outpost, has served with CBP for over two decades, and said migrants are attempting to pour through the harsh terrain despite its unforgiving nature.“You’re talking about maybe 10, 12 days to make it to that location. Again, you can only carry so much water,” Aleman said, commenting on the dangerous nature of the trek.Agent Aleman said the recently built equipment, including border surveillance towers, have not only served to pinpoint illegal crossings and human smuggling, but to rescue some of those who have crossed, “because some of these folks that are out here are abandoned” and “out here by themselves.”The new equipment is said to include 20 rescue beacons through which disoriented migrants can call for help, with 7 of them operational and 13 more planned.Border EmergencyThe US frontier with Mexico has witnessed a dramatic surge in border-crossing attempts by migrants from Mexico and Central America, with the jump blamed on President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind the hard-line immigration restrictions implemented by his predecessor, and on his administration’s confusing messaging promising a possible “path to citizenship” for illegal immigrants already living in the United States.This week, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced plans to deploy the state’s National Guard along the border area and coordinate with CBP in an attempt to address the crisis. “Mr. President, do something – do anything,” Ducey urged, speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.Along with the migrant crisis, the border problem has contributed to a spike in drug smuggling and violence. In October, US media reported that CBP seizures of the pain medication Fentanyl had shot up by thousands of percent in recent years, from just two pounds seized in 2012-2013 to over 7,200 pounds in the first month of 2021, with just 2 milligrams of the drugs enough to kill a person.
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/arizonas-ducey-calls-in-national-guard-to-border-urges-biden-to-do-anything-with-migrant-crisis-1091362585.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104324/83/1043248309_28:0:2020:1494_1920x0_80_0_0_a8257cf0c11eb24ede7004b0573a9d01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-mexico border, us customs and border protection (cbp)

US Border Patrol Reports 136 Percent Surge in Migrant Entries Via Remote, Wild Section of Frontier

18:57 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 19:04 GMT 09.12.2021)
© Flickr / Doc SearlsThe San Andreas Fault runs west-northwest toward the Big Bend where it turns northwest beyond the pinched far west end of the Mojave Desert
The San Andreas Fault runs west-northwest toward the Big Bend where it turns northwest beyond the pinched far west end of the Mojave Desert - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© Flickr / Doc Searls
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
US Customs and Border Patrol encountered over 164,000 individuals in October, a 128 percent increase from the same month last year, with the total number of encounters for fiscal year 2021 topping 1.7 million – surpassing the record set back in 1986.
CBP officials have reported a 136 percent surge in migrant encounters in the Big Bend Sector – a dangerous 832 km stretch of the US border with Mexico in western Texas with little water, cold and windy winters and hot and dry summers.
Jose Aleman, a border patrol agent at the Van Horn border outpost, has served with CBP for over two decades, and said migrants are attempting to pour through the harsh terrain despite its unforgiving nature.
“What they’re trying to do is get to these open flat areas, make it through all these open flat areas all the way to this interstate [Interstate 10] without being seen and then coordinating with a smuggler to pick them up…get picked up and transported further eastbound,” Aleman told Fox News, referring to the 4,000 km highway running along the southern United States from California to Florida.
“You’re talking about maybe 10, 12 days to make it to that location. Again, you can only carry so much water,” Aleman said, commenting on the dangerous nature of the trek.
“What we’re experiencing right now is unprecedented for the Big Bend Sector,” CBP deputy chief patrol agent Matthew Roggow told the channel, referring to the dramatic jump in entry attempts through the sector in recent months. “To the migrants who are thinking about crossing in the Big Bend region, don’t do it. It’s not worth your life,” Roggow urged.
Agent Aleman said the recently built equipment, including border surveillance towers, have not only served to pinpoint illegal crossings and human smuggling, but to rescue some of those who have crossed, “because some of these folks that are out here are abandoned” and “out here by themselves.”
The new equipment is said to include 20 rescue beacons through which disoriented migrants can call for help, with 7 of them operational and 13 more planned.
Border Emergency
The US frontier with Mexico has witnessed a dramatic surge in border-crossing attempts by migrants from Mexico and Central America, with the jump blamed on President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind the hard-line immigration restrictions implemented by his predecessor, and on his administration’s confusing messaging promising a possible “path to citizenship” for illegal immigrants already living in the United States.
This week, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced plans to deploy the state’s National Guard along the border area and coordinate with CBP in an attempt to address the crisis. “Mr. President, do something – do anything,” Ducey urged, speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey speaking near the US-Mexico border on December 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
Arizona's Ducey Calls in National Guard to Border, Urges Biden to 'Do Anything' With Migrant Crisis
Yesterday, 20:52 GMT
Along with the migrant crisis, the border problem has contributed to a spike in drug smuggling and violence. In October, US media reported that CBP seizures of the pain medication Fentanyl had shot up by thousands of percent in recent years, from just two pounds seized in 2012-2013 to over 7,200 pounds in the first month of 2021, with just 2 milligrams of the drugs enough to kill a person.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:21 GMTBill Gates Predicts Possible End of COVID Pandemic's 'Acute Phase'
19:11 GMTDisgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report
19:08 GMTRussian Fighters Escort 5 US, French Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Video
18:57 GMTUS Border Patrol Reports 136 Percent Surge in Migrant Entries Via Remote, Wild Section of Frontier
18:47 GMTPutin: What is Happening in Donbass Resembles Genocide
18:26 GMTMacron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelensky Next Week
18:24 GMTRussia Warns US-Israeli Exercises Against Iran Would Destabilize Situation in ‘Explosive Region’
17:45 GMTWhy Has Ukraine Been So Important for US' Russia Policies Since the End of Cold War?
17:44 GMTLithuania Seeks to Annul Contract With Belarusian Fertilizer Giant
17:30 GMTBeijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 Games
17:16 GMTUS Sanctions Ex-Chairman of Ukraine Constitutional Court for Corruption
17:14 GMTPhoto of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Chilling in Cabin at 'British Queen's Estate' Revealed
17:01 GMTZbigniew Brzezinski’s Son Proposes Financial ‘Preemptive Strike’ Against Russia
16:53 GMTLondon Court to Rule on Appeal for Assange's Extradition on Friday
16:49 GMTPakistan Begins Construction of China’s AIP-Powered Submarine
16:35 GMTTravis Scott Says He Was Not Aware People Were Injured at Astroworld Until After Set
16:34 GMTConservative Peer Calls to Double Number of Indian Student in UK to Reduce Dependence on China
16:29 GMTPutin on Foreign Agents: You Need to Protect Yourself From Possible External Interference
16:24 GMTLavrov: US Creates Situational Coalitions, Gives Them Right to Speak on Behalf of World
16:19 GMTFour People Arrested in Denmark For Intelligence Leaks