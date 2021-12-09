Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/uk-could-hit-1mln-omicron-cases-by-months-end-health-minister-says-1091379495.html
UK Could Hit 1Mln Omicron Cases by Month's End, Health Minister Says
UK Could Hit 1Mln Omicron Cases by Month's End, Health Minister Says
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Thursday said that the United Kingdom could see 1 million cases of the Omicron variant by the end of the month
2021-12-09T10:26+0000
2021-12-09T10:26+0000
omicron covid strain
uk
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091379440_0:146:3071:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_20139a62d911f181369eedd5755e0b49.jpg
"Its doubling time — that's the number of days it takes the number of infections to double in the community — we estimate is between two and a half to three days, which would mean that at this rate by the end of this month, we could hit about a million infections in the community throughout the UK," Javid told the Sky News broadcaster.On Wednesday, the UK Health Security Agency reported over 100 Omicron cases for the second day in a row, taking the total of people that have tested positive for the new strain in the country to 568.Following the report, the UK government announced that several COVID-19 restrictions will be reinstated starting next week, in an attempt to prevent the rapidly spreading virus from overwhelming the public health service.The new measures include the reintroduction of the guidance to work from home starting Monday, the extension of legal requirement to wear a face mask to most public indoor settings, and the introduction of mandatory COVID-19 pass in nightclubs and venues where a lot of people gather.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091379440_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_758440b4336beda57508cb41019edec5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, covid-19

UK Could Hit 1Mln Omicron Cases by Month's End, Health Minister Says

10:26 GMT 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSONPeople walk along the river Thames after new measures were announced yesterday due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, in London, Britain, November 28, 2021
People walk along the river Thames after new measures were announced yesterday due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, in London, Britain, November 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSON
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Thursday said that the United Kingdom could see 1 million cases of the Omicron variant by the end of the month, given its rapid spread.
"Its doubling time — that's the number of days it takes the number of infections to double in the community — we estimate is between two and a half to three days, which would mean that at this rate by the end of this month, we could hit about a million infections in the community throughout the UK," Javid told the Sky News broadcaster.
On Wednesday, the UK Health Security Agency reported over 100 Omicron cases for the second day in a row, taking the total of people that have tested positive for the new strain in the country to 568.
Following the report, the UK government announced that several COVID-19 restrictions will be reinstated starting next week, in an attempt to prevent the rapidly spreading virus from overwhelming the public health service.
The new measures include the reintroduction of the guidance to work from home starting Monday, the extension of legal requirement to wear a face mask to most public indoor settings, and the introduction of mandatory COVID-19 pass in nightclubs and venues where a lot of people gather.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:35 GMTEuropean Union Establishes Asylum Agency
10:33 GMTPiers Morgan Tells 'Cringe-Making' Hilary Clinton to 'Let It Go!' After 2016 Trump Loss Meltdown
10:31 GMTFrench Military Reports Second ‘Interaction’ Between Russian Jets, French Aircraft Over Black Sea
10:30 GMTWhat Cost Virat Kohli the Captaincy of India's One-Day International Cricket Team?
10:29 GMTInstagram to Bring Back Chronological Feed in First Quarter of 2022
10:26 GMTUK Could Hit 1Mln Omicron Cases by Month's End, Health Minister Says
10:20 GMTSpaceX Announces Putting NASA's Space Observatory Into Orbit
10:10 GMTBoris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
09:57 GMTNew Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025
09:45 GMTIraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'
09:33 GMTRussian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake
09:30 GMTArmenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight
09:25 GMTTulsi Gabbard Warns Against Igniting World War III as US Senator Hints at Nuking Russia Over Ukraine
09:13 GMT'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations
09:11 GMTIndian Farmers End Year-Long Protest as Government Promises to Meet Their Demands
08:53 GMTFrance Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
08:43 GMTUS Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
08:40 GMTIndia to Investigate Helicopter Crash That Killed Defense Staff Chief, Defence Minister Says
08:34 GMTFox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest
08:04 GMTMysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video