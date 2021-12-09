https://sputniknews.com/20211209/tulsi-gabbard-warns-against-igniting-world-war-iii-as-us-senator-hints-at-nuking-russia-over-1091374503.html

Tulsi Gabbard Warns Against Igniting World War III as US Senator Hints at Nuking Russia Over Ukraine

Tulsi Gabbard Warns Against Igniting World War III as US Senator Hints at Nuking Russia Over Ukraine

09.12.2021

Tulsi Gabbard has warned that the “mainstream media, military industrial complex and the self-serving politicians” could be leading the US into the “apocalypse of World War 3”.The former US Congress representative from Hawaii also reckoned that the “death and suffering” would be “infinitely greater” than that witnessed during World War II.Gabbard posted the message on her Twitter timeline on Wednesday while remembering the attack by the Imperial Japanese Forces on the US base of Pearl Harbour, Hawaii, on 7 December, 1941, which led to American involvement in World War II.The warning by Gabbard, who holds the distinction of being the first Hindu member of the US Congress, comes amid the escalating tensions between the US and Russia over the prospects of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and advanced American weaponry being stationed close to the Russian border.Gabbard made an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday evening, slamming a US senator who has called for entering a “nuclear war” with Russia in case it invades Ukraine.She was responding to a hawkish suggestion by Republican Congressman Roger Wicker, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who said during an on-air interview that Biden shouldn’t "rule out first-use nuclear action" against Russia over the Ukraine matter.Gabbard’s comments during the Fox News interview reflected her observations in the social media post.Tensions have been escalating over Ukraine’s possible membership in the NATO alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that “it would be criminal inaction on our side to spinelessly watch all that's taking place”.The Washington Post has reported that Russia has stationed nearly 175,000 troops at the Ukraine border and was preparing for a “multifront military offensive” against Ukraine as early as 2022.Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov has rejected the “military offensive” plans as “baseless” and being part of the “US-led disinformation campaign”.The Russian leader, who held a video call with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday, 7 December, has said that a “potential membership of Ukraine in NATO” would result in military bases and troops inside Ukrainian territory.Meanwhile, Biden said on Wednesday that he threatened Russia with unprecedented economic sanctions if it were to launch an offensive against its eastern neighbour.

ukraine

us

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

joe biden, russia, ukraine, us, vladimir putin, tulsi gabbard, nato