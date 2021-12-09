https://sputniknews.com/20211209/travis-scott-says-he-was-not-aware-people-were-injured-at-astroworld-until-after-set-1091393920.html

Travis Scott Says He Was Not Aware People Were Injured at Astroworld Until After Set

Travis Scott Says He Was Not Aware People Were Injured at Astroworld Until After Set

Rapper Travis Scott denied on Thursday having any knowledge that some fans were gravely injured during his performance at the tragic Astroworld music festival in Texas, which resulted in 10 people dead, until later on.

2021-12-09T16:35+0000

2021-12-09T16:35+0000

2021-12-09T16:36+0000

news

us

festival

travis scott

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090550507_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_72bc82003cbaac55e2a2d29d65b2ff5d.jpg

"I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after my set]," Scott said in his first interview after the tragedy, uploaded by American TV and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.The rapper said he did not hear any calls of distress from the crowd that would make him stop the show, but explained that it was hard to see clearly from the stage due to the lighting and pyrotechnics. He also noted that accidents happen during concerts, such as people passing out, especially since his shows are famous for being rowdy, but usually the venue staff is in charge of fan safety and security.There were about 50,000 people in attendance at the festival on 5 November where a crowd surge started late in the evening during Scott's performance. Eight people, including two teenagers under the age of 18, were pronounced dead the night of the concert. Over two dozen people were hospitalized, including five minors. Two of the victims, one of them a 9-year-old boy, died a few days later. Scott reportedly stopped his set several times to ask security to help the fans get out of the crowd.

https://sputniknews.com/20211207/astroworld-tragedy-travis-scott-asks-judge-to-dismiss-at-least-one-of-300-lawsuits-against-him-1091308049.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, us, festival, travis scott