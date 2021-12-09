Registration was successful!
SpaceX Announces Putting NASA's Space Observatory Into Orbit
SpaceX announced on Thursday that it has put into orbit NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) space observatory
"Deployment of IXPE confirmed," the company wrote on Twitter, featuring a video of the process.On Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket with IXPE launched from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida. Its first stage landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean after the separation of the second stage, which put the observatory into orbit.IXPE is a space observatory equipped with three telescopes with a total weight of 325kg. The project is aimed at exploring some of the most turbulent and extreme environments in the universe, including black holes, neutron stars and polarized x-rays.
10:20 GMT 09.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX announced on Thursday that it has put into orbit NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) space observatory.
"Deployment of IXPE confirmed," the company wrote on Twitter, featuring a video of the process.
On Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket with IXPE launched from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida. Its first stage landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean after the separation of the second stage, which put the observatory into orbit.
IXPE is a space observatory equipped with three telescopes with a total weight of 325kg. The project is aimed at exploring some of the most turbulent and extreme environments in the universe, including black holes, neutron stars and polarized x-rays.
