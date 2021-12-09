https://sputniknews.com/20211209/sajid-javid-calls-mandatory-vaccination-ethically-wrong-amid-omicron-spread-1091382076.html

Sajid Javid Calls Mandatory Vaccination 'Ethically Wrong' Amid Omicron Spread

Sajid Javid Calls Mandatory Vaccination 'Ethically Wrong' Amid Omicron Spread

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has spoken against mandatory vaccinations for everyone, apart from vulnerable people belonging to the so-called high-risk groups.

2021-12-09T13:50+0000

2021-12-09T13:50+0000

2021-12-09T13:50+0000

news

vaccination

uk

sajid javid

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083407268_0:196:2941:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_c1c706a5cad2934ce9730195b8e90af8.jpg

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has spoken against mandatory vaccinations for everyone, apart from vulnerable people belonging to so-called high-risk groups. He stressed, however, that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection has been spreading more quickly than the previous variants and could result in about one million infections in the UK by the end of December. "I hope that most people will understand that by taking some decisive action now, we can potentially avoid action later," Javid went on to say during the interview. On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that coronavirus vaccination may eventually become compulsory in the country in case a "substantial proportion of the population" remains unvaccinated. He added that the government was now heading towards Plan B to reimpose working from home in England, as well as compulsory indoor mask-wearing and entry to nightclubs and cinemas only for those with COVID passes. Wales and Scotland recently introduced vaccine passports for concerts and nightclubs. More than five million people, that is 12% of the British population, has not yet had their first COVID jab, health authorities said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, vaccination, uk, sajid javid, covid-19