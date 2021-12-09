https://sputniknews.com/20211209/ryanair-incident-did-not-involve-threat-of-explosion-polish-prosecutors-say-1091391092.html

Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosion, Polish Prosecutors Say

Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosion, Polish Prosecutors Say

Polish investigators believe there was no threat of explosion at a Ryanair plane with Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, onboard that landed in Minsk, the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

2021-12-09T15:02+0000

2021-12-09T15:02+0000

2021-12-09T15:03+0000

belarus

ryanair

news

poland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/18/1082981960_0:188:3073:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_8bd6910731f148c629c68509bb9d174d.jpg

"In the course of the investigation … it was established that there was no threat of an aircraft explosion. A pilot received information about such a threat even before an email was sent about the alleged placement of explosives on the plane," the office said in a statement, adding that the whole situation was a pretext to "force the pilot to land in Minsk".On 23 May, Belarus diverted a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius to Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to be false. Two passengers aboard the aircraft, Roman Protasevich, co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labelled as extremist in Belarus), and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who is suspected of publishing the private data of Belarusian security services officers, were detained during the stopover at the airport.

belarus

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belarus, ryanair, news, poland