Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/red-lines-and-serious-consequences-define-biden-putin-summit-1091357751.html
'Red Lines' and 'Serious Consequences' Define Biden-Putin Summit
'Red Lines' and 'Serious Consequences' Define Biden-Putin Summit
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about another blow for CNN as anchor Don Lemon is under fire for tipping off... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-09T09:05+0000
2021-12-09T09:05+0000
joe biden
russia
ukraine
us
don lemon
cnn
fault lines
jussie smollett
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091357718_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ba40d21e1e899b7c09ace0a8e1c054e2.png
‘Red Lines’ and ‘Serious Consequences’ Define Biden-Putin Summit
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about another blow for CNN as anchor Don Lemon is under fire for tipping off Jussie Smollett, the failure the current two party political paradigm produces, and the explosive Biden-Putin virtual summit.
Guests:Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Jussie Testifies He Was Tipped Off by Don LemonJim Kavanagh - Socialist Analyst | Reconcile This: Lessons From the Latest Legislative DebacleWilliam Dunkerly - Author, Analyst | Biden’s and Putin’s High Stakes Face-Off Over UkraineIn the first hour, Daniel Lazare joined the show to talk about CNN’s credibility as a news agency after it was revealed TV anchor Don Lemon tipped off Jussie Smollett to police being suspicious of the former ‘Empire’ actor.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on faults of the current two-party paradigm that have been magnified after repeated struggles by Democrats to reach common ground on various social spending bills.In the third hour, William Dunkerley joined the conversation to talk about the meeting between Biden and Putin and why the US and allies have been perpetuating the lie about Russian troops amassing on the Ukrainian border.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091357718_234:0:1167:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7eb081b722ed2ad05fa3054c4b57273b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, russia, ukraine, us, don lemon, cnn, fault lines, jussie smollett, аудио, radio

'Red Lines' and 'Serious Consequences' Define Biden-Putin Summit

09:05 GMT 09.12.2021
‘Red Lines’ and ‘Serious Consequences’ Define Biden-Putin Summit
Subscribe
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about another blow for CNN as anchor Don Lemon is under fire for tipping off Jussie Smollett, the failure the current two-party political paradigm produces, and the explosive Biden-Putin virtual summit.
Guests:
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Jussie Testifies He Was Tipped Off by Don Lemon
Jim Kavanagh - Socialist Analyst | Reconcile This: Lessons From the Latest Legislative Debacle
William Dunkerly - Author, Analyst | Biden’s and Putin’s High Stakes Face-Off Over Ukraine
In the first hour, Daniel Lazare joined the show to talk about CNN’s credibility as a news agency after it was revealed TV anchor Don Lemon tipped off Jussie Smollett to police being suspicious of the former ‘Empire’ actor.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on faults of the current two-party paradigm that have been magnified after repeated struggles by Democrats to reach common ground on various social spending bills.
In the third hour, William Dunkerley joined the conversation to talk about the meeting between Biden and Putin and why the US and allies have been perpetuating the lie about Russian troops amassing on the Ukrainian border.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:35 GMTEuropean Union Establishes Asylum Agency
10:33 GMTPiers Morgan Tells 'Cringe-Making' Hilary Clinton to 'Let It Go!' After 2016 Trump Loss Meltdown
10:31 GMTFrench Military Reports Second ‘Interaction’ Between Russian Jets, French Aircraft Over Black Sea
10:30 GMTWhat Cost Virat Kohli the Captaincy of India's One-Day International Cricket Team?
10:29 GMTInstagram to Bring Back Chronological Feed in First Quarter of 2022
10:26 GMTUK Could Hit 1Mln Omicron Cases by Month's End, Health Minister Says
10:20 GMTSpaceX Announces Putting NASA's Space Observatory Into Orbit
10:10 GMTBoris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
09:57 GMTNew Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025
09:45 GMTIraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'
09:33 GMTRussian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake
09:30 GMTArmenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight
09:25 GMTTulsi Gabbard Warns Against Igniting World War III as US Senator Hints at Nuking Russia Over Ukraine
09:13 GMT'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations
09:11 GMTIndian Farmers End Year-Long Protest as Government Promises to Meet Their Demands
08:53 GMTFrance Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
08:43 GMTUS Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
08:40 GMTIndia to Investigate Helicopter Crash That Killed Defense Staff Chief, Defence Minister Says
08:34 GMTFox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest
08:04 GMTMysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video