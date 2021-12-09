https://sputniknews.com/20211209/red-lines-and-serious-consequences-define-biden-putin-summit-1091357751.html

'Red Lines' and 'Serious Consequences' Define Biden-Putin Summit

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about another blow for CNN as anchor Don Lemon is under fire for tipping off... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International

‘Red Lines’ and ‘Serious Consequences’ Define Biden-Putin Summit On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about another blow for CNN as anchor Don Lemon is under fire for tipping off Jussie Smollett, the failure the current two party political paradigm produces, and the explosive Biden-Putin virtual summit.

Guests:Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Jussie Testifies He Was Tipped Off by Don LemonJim Kavanagh - Socialist Analyst | Reconcile This: Lessons From the Latest Legislative DebacleWilliam Dunkerly - Author, Analyst | Biden’s and Putin’s High Stakes Face-Off Over UkraineIn the first hour, Daniel Lazare joined the show to talk about CNN’s credibility as a news agency after it was revealed TV anchor Don Lemon tipped off Jussie Smollett to police being suspicious of the former ‘Empire’ actor.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on faults of the current two-party paradigm that have been magnified after repeated struggles by Democrats to reach common ground on various social spending bills.In the third hour, William Dunkerley joined the conversation to talk about the meeting between Biden and Putin and why the US and allies have been perpetuating the lie about Russian troops amassing on the Ukrainian border.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

