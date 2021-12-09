Registration was successful!
REC Will Present Exoskeletons, Robots and Drones at Expo 2020 in Dubai
"In particular, REC will present software and hardware for radio communications and industrial automation, drones for search and rescue operations, platforms for analysis and the processing of medical images using artificial intelligence technology, bionic prostheses to improve the lives of persons with disabilities, unique technologies for water and solid surface treatment, etc.", REC informs.REC will represent a number of companies at Expo 2020. They include Nevlabs, which develops and manufactures systems for the automated sorting of waste systems and industrial robots, Geoscan – a company which produces unmanned aerial vehicles, Promobot - Europe’s largest producer of service robotics, Geosplit - a full-cycle oil service company, which develops marker monitoring technology at oil and gas sites with BIG DATA simulation and interpretation, Med VR, which works with medical simulators using virtual reality, and others."Participation in the exhibition will make it possible to increase the recognition of Russian innovative companies, to build productive economic relations at the international level, to enhance the export potential of Russian companies, and to attract foreign investment in Russian projects", REC highlights.Furthermore, panel discussions will be held in the conference hall of the Russian pavilion, which are being co-organised with the management of Dubai technology development institutions such as the Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. The discussions will focus on IT-innovations for business and the digital transformation, artificial intelligence, the export of developments and the potential for cooperation between Russian companies and their UAE partners.
expo 2020, world, russia

REC Will Present Exoskeletons, Robots and Drones at Expo 2020 in Dubai

11:25 GMT 09.12.2021
Moscow (Sputnik) - from 24 December to 2 January, the Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) will present the achievements of Russian producers at Expo 2020 in Dubai, REC reports.
"In particular, REC will present software and hardware for radio communications and industrial automation, drones for search and rescue operations, platforms for analysis and the processing of medical images using artificial intelligence technology, bionic prostheses to improve the lives of persons with disabilities, unique technologies for water and solid surface treatment, etc.", REC informs.
REC will represent a number of companies at Expo 2020. They include Nevlabs, which develops and manufactures systems for the automated sorting of waste systems and industrial robots, Geoscan – a company which produces unmanned aerial vehicles, Promobot - Europe’s largest producer of service robotics, Geosplit - a full-cycle oil service company, which develops marker monitoring technology at oil and gas sites with BIG DATA simulation and interpretation, Med VR, which works with medical simulators using virtual reality, and others.
"Participation in the exhibition will make it possible to increase the recognition of Russian innovative companies, to build productive economic relations at the international level, to enhance the export potential of Russian companies, and to attract foreign investment in Russian projects", REC highlights.
"Russian products are highly competitive in world markets. The key task of REC is to create the necessary conditions for increasing the share of Russian goods in foreign trade, and, of course, the participation of our companies in such large-scale exhibitions will give a corresponding impulse", - Veronika Nikishina, chief executive of REC said.
Furthermore, panel discussions will be held in the conference hall of the Russian pavilion, which are being co-organised with the management of Dubai technology development institutions such as the Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. The discussions will focus on IT-innovations for business and the digital transformation, artificial intelligence, the export of developments and the potential for cooperation between Russian companies and their UAE partners.
