https://sputniknews.com/20211209/pope-francis-reveals-what-sins-are-more-serious-than-sins-of-the-flesh-1091384342.html

Pope Francis Reveals What Sins Are More Serious Than 'Sins of the Flesh'

Pope Francis Reveals What Sins Are More Serious Than 'Sins of the Flesh'

The pope shared his thoughts on sins while replying to a question about the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit, who stepped down last week... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-09T12:38+0000

2021-12-09T12:38+0000

2021-12-09T12:38+0000

pope francis

sex

hate

sin

pride

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083770392_0:138:3072:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_52f8c25ea9755e5d634a0c9e764f07bc.jpg

Pope Francis has suggested that extramarital sex may not be the most serious transgression out there.The head of the Catholic Church shared his thoughts on the subject while conversing with reporters aboard the papal plane while returning to the Vatican after a visit to Greece and Cyprus.According to Reuters, the pontiff spoke about the sins of the flesh while responding to a question about the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit, who stepped down last week following media reports about him allegedly being involved in an intimate relationship with a woman. While Aupetit did deny being intimate with the lady, he “acknowledged his behaviour may have been ambiguous”, as the media outlet puts it.The pontiff noted that Aupetit was “condemned… by public opinion, by gossip”, adding: "I accepted the resignation of Aupetit not on the altar of truth, but on the altar of hypocrisy."Pope Francis also mentioned that he did not have all the details of the case at the time, and expected to get them from French bishops when they visit the Vatican.

https://sputniknews.com/20211208/pope-francis-compares-eus-offer-to-remove-christmas-for-inclusiveness-with-fascist-rule-1091335400.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

pope francis, sex, hate, sin, pride