Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: US President Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at 'Democracy Summit' Day One
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/pope-francis-reveals-what-sins-are-more-serious-than-sins-of-the-flesh-1091384342.html
Pope Francis Reveals What Sins Are More Serious Than 'Sins of the Flesh'
Pope Francis Reveals What Sins Are More Serious Than 'Sins of the Flesh'
The pope shared his thoughts on sins while replying to a question about the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit, who stepped down last week... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-09T12:38+0000
2021-12-09T12:38+0000
pope francis
sex
hate
sin
pride
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083770392_0:138:3072:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_52f8c25ea9755e5d634a0c9e764f07bc.jpg
Pope Francis has suggested that extramarital sex may not be the most serious transgression out there.The head of the Catholic Church shared his thoughts on the subject while conversing with reporters aboard the papal plane while returning to the Vatican after a visit to Greece and Cyprus.According to Reuters, the pontiff spoke about the sins of the flesh while responding to a question about the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit, who stepped down last week following media reports about him allegedly being involved in an intimate relationship with a woman. While Aupetit did deny being intimate with the lady, he “acknowledged his behaviour may have been ambiguous”, as the media outlet puts it.The pontiff noted that Aupetit was “condemned… by public opinion, by gossip”, adding: "I accepted the resignation of Aupetit not on the altar of truth, but on the altar of hypocrisy."Pope Francis also mentioned that he did not have all the details of the case at the time, and expected to get them from French bishops when they visit the Vatican.
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/pope-francis-compares-eus-offer-to-remove-christmas-for-inclusiveness-with-fascist-rule-1091335400.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083770392_225:0:2956:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e24db3b0b08e10f87bce5ee813c94304.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pope francis, sex, hate, sin, pride

Pope Francis Reveals What Sins Are More Serious Than 'Sins of the Flesh'

12:38 GMT 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / COPE/Carlos HerreraPope Francis speaks during an interview with Spanish radio station COPE at the Vatican City in this picture released September 1, 2021. Carlos Herrera en COPE/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with Spanish radio station COPE at the Vatican City in this picture released September 1, 2021. Carlos Herrera en COPE/Handout via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / COPE/Carlos Herrera
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The pope shared his thoughts on sins while replying to a question about the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit, who stepped down last week following media reports about him allegedly being involved in an intimate relationship with a woman.
Pope Francis has suggested that extramarital sex may not be the most serious transgression out there.
The head of the Catholic Church shared his thoughts on the subject while conversing with reporters aboard the papal plane while returning to the Vatican after a visit to Greece and Cyprus.
"Sins of the flesh are not the most serious," Pope Francis remarked, naming hatred and pride as the most serious sins.
According to Reuters, the pontiff spoke about the sins of the flesh while responding to a question about the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit, who stepped down last week following media reports about him allegedly being involved in an intimate relationship with a woman. While Aupetit did deny being intimate with the lady, he “acknowledged his behaviour may have been ambiguous”, as the media outlet puts it.
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from a balcony of the Gemelli hospital, as he recovers following scheduled surgery on his colon, in Rome, Italy, July 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
Pope Francis Compares EU’s Offer to Remove ‘Christmas’ For Inclusiveness With Fascist Rule
Yesterday, 00:38 GMT
"It was a failing against the sixth commandment (You shall not commit adultery) but not a total one, one of small caresses, a massage given to his secretary - that is what the accusation is," the pope said. "There is a sin there but not the worst kind."
The pontiff noted that Aupetit was “condemned… by public opinion, by gossip”, adding: "I accepted the resignation of Aupetit not on the altar of truth, but on the altar of hypocrisy."
Pope Francis also mentioned that he did not have all the details of the case at the time, and expected to get them from French bishops when they visit the Vatican.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:11 GMTUS President Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at 'Democracy Summit' Day One
13:01 GMT'Historic Disaster': Spanish Press Blasts Barcelona After Their Champions League Elimination
12:56 GMTKiev Deploys Heavy Weapons Near Donbass Contact Line, Moscow Says
12:51 GMTNearly 100 Former British Council Staff Still Hiding in Afghanistan, Reports Say
12:50 GMT'We Can’t Guarantee Your Safety': LA Detective Warns Against Visiting City Over Crime Surge
12:48 GMTPolish Border Guard Says Illegal Migrants Continue Attempts to Cross From Belarus
12:38 GMTPope Francis Reveals What Sins Are More Serious Than 'Sins of the Flesh'
12:33 GMTImran Khan: Pakistan Must Help Bridge US-China Gaps Rather Than Joining 'Cold War-Style Bloc'
12:29 GMTIndia Among Countries With 'Repressed' Democratic Values, Says NGO Report
12:07 GMTUK Conservative Party Fined for Failing to Report Donation Used to Remodel Johnson's Home
12:06 GMTUK Defence Ministry Says Will Send 140 Military Engineers to Poland Over Migration Crisis
12:02 GMT51% of Israelis Would Support Attack on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Without US Support, Shows Poll
11:57 GMTBiden Plans to Bring Up 'Democratic Recession' at His 'Summit for Democracy'
11:49 GMTUK Labour Party Records Largest Lead Over Ruling Conservatives Since 2019 Amid Series of Tory Rows
11:40 GMTNew Zealand Parliament Passes Bill Easing Change of Sex on Birth Certificates
11:25 GMTREC Will Present Exoskeletons, Robots and Drones at Expo 2020 in Dubai
10:59 GMTUS Misleads Public on Progress in Resolving Diplomatic Crisis With Russia, Moscow Says
10:35 GMTEuropean Union Establishes Asylum Agency
10:33 GMTPiers Morgan Tells 'Cringe-Making' Hillary Clinton to 'Let It Go!' After 2016 Trump Loss Meltdown
10:31 GMTFrench Military Reports Second ‘Interaction’ Between Russian Jets & French Aircraft Over Black Sea