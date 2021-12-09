https://sputniknews.com/20211209/piers-morgan-tells-cringe-making-hilary-clinton-to-let-it-go-after-2016-trump-loss-meltdown-1091378092.html

Piers Morgan Tells 'Cringe-Making' Hillary Clinton to 'Let It Go!' After 2016 Trump Loss Meltdown

Piers Morgan told Hilary Clinton to let it go as she broke down into tears when reading what would have been her 2016 victory speech if she had not lost the presidentrial election to Donald Trump.

Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan told Hillary Clinton to "let it go" as she broke down into tears while reading what would have been her 2016 victory speech if she had not been blindsided by Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election that year.The TV host went on Twitter to aim a curt but scathing broadside at the "cringe-making" twice-failed presidential candidate. Morgan posted a retweet of an article about Clinton when she unveiled the speech she would have given to NBC's new Masterclass streaming platform.In comments under the post, some users weighed in on Hillary Clinton’s loss.However, others suggested Piers Morgan “follow his own advice” and revisit his “fixation” with criticising Meghan Markle.Republican Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election of 2016 surprised many, with predictions and forecasts of pundits and pollsters failing to materialise.Looking back at that time, as she shared part of her would-be 2016 victory speech on NBC's new Masterclass streaming platform, Hillary Clinton got emotional. The former US secretary of state and first lady noted that she was “going to face one of my most public defeats head-on by sharing with you the speech I had hoped to deliver if I had won the 2016 election.” According to the politician, she “never shared this with anybody and never read this out loud”.The Democrat revealed that she did not prepare a concession speech as though her campaign had witnessed “a lot of bumps these last 10 days”, she was certain of victory over Trump. Clinton near-sobbed when she spoke about her desire to share her victory with her mother, who died in 2011.Clinton also spoke about her never-delivered address as in an interview with NBC's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, to be aired on Sunday.The Democratic candidate lost in 2016 to Republican opponent Donald Trump by a small margin in an election marred by a spate of scandals. Some were related to leaked emails of the US Democratic National Committee, with Clinton and her allies later accusing Trump of having ties with Russia. The subsequent investigation proved the allegations were unsubstantial.

