Pentagon Refuses to Comment on Possible Anti-Iranian Drills With Israel
Pentagon Refuses to Comment on Possible Anti-Iranian Drills With Israel
The US Department of Defense is not commenting on possible joint drills with Israel that may be targeted at Iran
2021-12-09T05:05+0000
2021-12-09T05:05+0000
Pentagon Refuses to Comment on Possible Anti-Iranian Drills With Israel

05:05 GMT 09.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rudi Riet / The PentagonThe Pentagon
The Pentagon - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rudi Riet / The Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Department of Defence is not commenting on possible joint drills with Israel that may be targeted at Iran, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica McNulty told Sputnik.
“We routinely conduct training with our Israeli counterparts as we deal with common threats in the region. We have nothing to add to the press reports,” McNulty said on late Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that Austin and Gantz would discuss Iran’s nuclear provocations and destabilizing actions during the upcoming meeting.
Earlier, the Reuters news agency reported citing a senior US official that US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz during a meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday would discuss plans to conduct military drills to prepare for the possibility of an attack to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail with Tehran.
