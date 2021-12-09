Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/nude--pregnant-maxwell-photo-at-epsteins-home-prompts-love-child-speculations-1091375692.html
'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations
'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations
A Ghislaine Maxwell accuser testified in New York City federal court that she once saw photos of the British socialite nude and pregnant in Jeffrey Epstein's home.
2021-12-09T09:13+0000
2021-12-09T09:13+0000
ghislaine maxwell
jeffrey epstein
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/57/1079815708_0:0:2664:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_70c6121fbcaba02e3ccb4082e288fa8d.jpg
A Ghislaine Maxwell accuser testified in New York City federal court on Tuesday that she once saw photos of the British socialite "nude and pregnant" in Jeffrey Epstein's home. The alleged victim, identified as Carolyn, had taken the stand to testify that she was just 14 when the late convicted sex predator and his alleged “madam”, or “pimp” began abusing her at the financier’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Carolyn said that Epstein had sexually abused her over than 100 times, while his lover Maxwell had allegedly groped her breasts and buttocks. However, according to the accuser, after she turned 18 the abuse stopped. Ghislaine Maxwell is facing a six-count indictment for sex trafficking children, perjury and the enticement of minors while a close associate of the convicted pedophile. However, she is not known to be a mother, nor is there evidence that Epstein ever fathered a child. Among the trove of evidence presented at the Maxwell trial, which started on in the downtown Manhattan courtroom of US District Court Judge Alison J Nathan, on 29 November was a batch of previously unseen images pertaining to the case, obtained during a 2019 FBI raid of Epstein's Manhattan mansion. With some showing Maxwell sunbathing on a yacht and others offering a glimpse at the couple vacationing in Europe, gazing lovingly at one another, there have been speculations regarding the nature of the relationship between the pair. In one photo, Epstein appears to be holding his hand on Maxwell's stomach, as the two stand on a bridge in front of snowy scenery. The tycoon is wearing a red ski suit, with the woman who purportedly catered to his predatory whims is wearing a coat over a sweatshirt. During the cross-examination, a lawyer from Ghislaine Maxwell's defence team asked Carolyn about the photo. "One of your memories about Ms. Maxwell is you claim that you saw a photograph of her in Epstein's house pregnant, correct?" asked Jeffrey Pagliuca. "Nude and pregnant, laying on the…" said the witness. At that point the defence lawyer interjected, "And pregnant?" To this, Carolyn responded: "Yes. There were multiple pictures, nude photos." After Jeffrey Pagliuca handed Carolyn a photo admitted as a defence exhibit but not shown to the jury, she denied it was the one she purportedly saw. "That is not the photo," said the witness, who had received a $446,000 settlement in 2009. The woman is reported to have also been paid between $1 and $3 million by the Epstein Estate from its victim compensation fund. "Carolyn, are you trying to get money out of testifying here today?" asked the defence, which alleged discrepancies between Carolyn's court testimony and claims made by her in civil proceedings against Epstein. "No… Money will not ever fix what that woman has done to me," the woman broke down. No further details of Maxwell’s alleged pregnancy were given in court, according to media reports. ‘Partners in Crime’ or ‘Loving Couple’? Throughout the trial prosecutors have characterised Maxwell and Epstein's relationship as that of “partners in crime”. However, numerous witnesses have testified the two were a couple. Furthermore, they ostensibly wanted to have a child of their own, according to an attorney for Virginia Roberts Guiffre. Guiffre filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew in September, alleging she had been trafficked out to have sex with the royal by Jeffrey Epstein when she was a minor. Bradley Edwards, Guiffre’s attorney, wrote in his memoir Relentless Pursuit that Epstein and Maxwell had proposed Roberts be a surrogate for their child. However, Roberts’ lawyer said their client “couldn't bear the thought of Epstein and Maxwell raising her child. Maxwell’s defence team asked a previous witness if he had ever seen Epstein’s alleged “pimp” pregnant in the 15 years of his interaction with her from the early 1990s to the mid-2000s,. Epstein's pilot Larry Visoski was questioned by Maxwell’s attorney, “Now, in that whole time period, Ghislaine never appeared to you to be pregnant, did she?” “No, not at all,” answered Visoski. Asked if he ever saw any pictures of her pregnant at any of the residences, he again replied in the negative. Ghislaine Maxwell Trial The six charges against Maxwell are conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor. According to prosecutors, Maxwell groomed three girls between 1994 and 1997 for Epstein, allegedly targeting them in London, Florida, New York and New Mexico. The woman not only facilitated Epstein abusing them, including by using “sexualised group massages”, but also participated on occasion herself, it is claimed. Ghislaine Maxwell also faces two charges of perjury relating to testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. These are to be tried after her sex crimes trial. If convicted, Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty on all charges, faces up to 80 years in prison. Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors in 2019, died in his Manhattan cell on 10 August while awaiting trial, having pleaded not guilty to the charges. Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence team has argued that the woman, arrested on 2 July 2020, was a "scapegoat" for Epstein's actions.
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/framed-naked-photo-of-ghislaine-maxwell-and-other-nude-pictures-belonging-to-epstein-shown-at-trial-1091307606.html
Killary ate it
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/57/1079815708_0:0:2372:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_3ecd22d343a6197a7871839c38415792.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein

'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations

09:13 GMT 09.12.2021
© AP Photo / John MinchilloAudrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
At the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York witnesses on Wednesday appeared to corroborate accounts of the three women who have testified they were sexually abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein as teenagers. British socialite Maxwell, according to prosecutors, helped recruit and groom the girls for sexual abuse.
A Ghislaine Maxwell accuser testified in New York City federal court on Tuesday that she once saw photos of the British socialite "nude and pregnant" in Jeffrey Epstein's home.
The alleged victim, identified as Carolyn, had taken the stand to testify that she was just 14 when the late convicted sex predator and his alleged “madam”, or “pimp” began abusing her at the financier’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Carolyn said that Epstein had sexually abused her over than 100 times, while his lover Maxwell had allegedly groped her breasts and buttocks. However, according to the accuser, after she turned 18 the abuse stopped.
"That's when I realized I was too old," Carolyn told the court.
Ghislaine Maxwell is facing a six-count indictment for sex trafficking children, perjury and the enticement of minors while a close associate of the convicted pedophile. However, she is not known to be a mother, nor is there evidence that Epstein ever fathered a child.
Among the trove of evidence presented at the Maxwell trial, which started on in the downtown Manhattan courtroom of US District Court Judge Alison J Nathan, on 29 November was a batch of previously unseen images pertaining to the case, obtained during a 2019 FBI raid of Epstein's Manhattan mansion.
With some showing Maxwell sunbathing on a yacht and others offering a glimpse at the couple vacationing in Europe, gazing lovingly at one another, there have been speculations regarding the nature of the relationship between the pair. In one photo, Epstein appears to be holding his hand on Maxwell's stomach, as the two stand on a bridge in front of snowy scenery.
The tycoon is wearing a red ski suit, with the woman who purportedly catered to his predatory whims is wearing a coat over a sweatshirt. During the cross-examination, a lawyer from Ghislaine Maxwell's defence team asked Carolyn about the photo.
"One of your memories about Ms. Maxwell is you claim that you saw a photograph of her in Epstein's house pregnant, correct?" asked Jeffrey Pagliuca.
"Nude and pregnant, laying on the…" said the witness. At that point the defence lawyer interjected, "And pregnant?" To this, Carolyn responded: "Yes. There were multiple pictures, nude photos."
After Jeffrey Pagliuca handed Carolyn a photo admitted as a defence exhibit but not shown to the jury, she denied it was the one she purportedly saw. "That is not the photo," said the witness, who had received a $446,000 settlement in 2009.
The woman is reported to have also been paid between $1 and $3 million by the Epstein Estate from its victim compensation fund.
"Carolyn, are you trying to get money out of testifying here today?" asked the defence, which alleged discrepancies between Carolyn's court testimony and claims made by her in civil proceedings against Epstein.
"No… Money will not ever fix what that woman has done to me," the woman broke down. No further details of Maxwell’s alleged pregnancy were given in court, according to media reports.

‘Partners in Crime’ or ‘Loving Couple’?

Throughout the trial prosecutors have characterised Maxwell and Epstein's relationship as that of “partners in crime”. However, numerous witnesses have testified the two were a couple. Furthermore, they ostensibly wanted to have a child of their own, according to an attorney for Virginia Roberts Guiffre.
Guiffre filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew in September, alleging she had been trafficked out to have sex with the royal by Jeffrey Epstein when she was a minor. Bradley Edwards, Guiffre’s attorney, wrote in his memoir Relentless Pursuit that Epstein and Maxwell had proposed Roberts be a surrogate for their child.
“They told Virginia she would be taken care of for the rest of her life if she would agree to give Epstein and Maxwell a child… but would “have to sign a contract agreeing that the baby was not her own, but the legal child of Epstein and Maxwell,” wrote Edwards.
However, Roberts’ lawyer said their client “couldn't bear the thought of Epstein and Maxwell raising her child.
Maxwell’s defence team asked a previous witness if he had ever seen Epstein’s alleged “pimp” pregnant in the 15 years of his interaction with her from the early 1990s to the mid-2000s,. Epstein's pilot Larry Visoski was questioned by Maxwell’s attorney, “Now, in that whole time period, Ghislaine never appeared to you to be pregnant, did she?”
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
Framed Naked Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Other Nude Pictures Belonging to Epstein Shown at Trial
7 December, 07:10 GMT
“No, not at all,” answered Visoski. Asked if he ever saw any pictures of her pregnant at any of the residences, he again replied in the negative.

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

The six charges against Maxwell are conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
According to prosecutors, Maxwell groomed three girls between 1994 and 1997 for Epstein, allegedly targeting them in London, Florida, New York and New Mexico. The woman not only facilitated Epstein abusing them, including by using “sexualised group massages”, but also participated on occasion herself, it is claimed.
Ghislaine Maxwell also faces two charges of perjury relating to testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. These are to be tried after her sex crimes trial. If convicted, Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty on all charges, faces up to 80 years in prison.
Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors in 2019, died in his Manhattan cell on 10 August while awaiting trial, having pleaded not guilty to the charges. Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence team has argued that the woman, arrested on 2 July 2020, was a "scapegoat" for Epstein's actions.
000010
Discuss
Popular comments
Killary ate it
Bettina
9 December, 12:24 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:10 GMTBoris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
09:57 GMTNew Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025
09:45 GMTIraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'
09:33 GMTRussian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake
09:30 GMTArmenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight
09:25 GMTTulsi Gabbard Warns Against Igniting World War III as US Senator Hints at Nuking Russia Over Ukraine
09:13 GMT'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations
09:11 GMTIndian Farmers End Year-Long Protest as Government Promises to Meet Their Demands
08:53 GMTFrance Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
08:43 GMTUS Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
08:40 GMTIndia to Investigate Helicopter Crash That Killed Defense Staff Chief, Defence Minister Says
08:34 GMTFox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest
08:04 GMTMysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video
07:56 GMTMan Died After 'Very Rare' Reaction to AstraZeneca COVID Jab, Inquest Told
07:49 GMTFrom Ariana Grande & BTS to William Shatner & Cristiano Ronaldo: Celebs Set Guinness World Records
07:30 GMTGOP Senator Urges Biden Not to Rule Out 'First Use Nuclear Action' Against Russia Over Ukraine
07:29 GMT'Quite Dramatic': Norwegian Churches Go Cold Amid High Electricity Prices
07:17 GMTJanuary 6th Events Panel to Vote on Contempt Charges Against Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff Next Week
06:43 GMTNorway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic
06:43 GMTUS Considers Energy Sanctions Against Russia as Last Resort, Reports Say