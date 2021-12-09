https://sputniknews.com/20211209/nude--pregnant-maxwell-photo-at-epsteins-home-prompts-love-child-speculations-1091375692.html

'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations

'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations

A Ghislaine Maxwell accuser testified in New York City federal court that she once saw photos of the British socialite nude and pregnant in Jeffrey Epstein's home.

2021-12-09T09:13+0000

2021-12-09T09:13+0000

2021-12-09T09:13+0000

ghislaine maxwell

jeffrey epstein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/57/1079815708_0:0:2664:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_70c6121fbcaba02e3ccb4082e288fa8d.jpg

A Ghislaine Maxwell accuser testified in New York City federal court on Tuesday that she once saw photos of the British socialite "nude and pregnant" in Jeffrey Epstein's home. The alleged victim, identified as Carolyn, had taken the stand to testify that she was just 14 when the late convicted sex predator and his alleged “madam”, or “pimp” began abusing her at the financier’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Carolyn said that Epstein had sexually abused her over than 100 times, while his lover Maxwell had allegedly groped her breasts and buttocks. However, according to the accuser, after she turned 18 the abuse stopped. Ghislaine Maxwell is facing a six-count indictment for sex trafficking children, perjury and the enticement of minors while a close associate of the convicted pedophile. However, she is not known to be a mother, nor is there evidence that Epstein ever fathered a child. Among the trove of evidence presented at the Maxwell trial, which started on in the downtown Manhattan courtroom of US District Court Judge Alison J Nathan, on 29 November was a batch of previously unseen images pertaining to the case, obtained during a 2019 FBI raid of Epstein's Manhattan mansion. With some showing Maxwell sunbathing on a yacht and others offering a glimpse at the couple vacationing in Europe, gazing lovingly at one another, there have been speculations regarding the nature of the relationship between the pair. In one photo, Epstein appears to be holding his hand on Maxwell's stomach, as the two stand on a bridge in front of snowy scenery. The tycoon is wearing a red ski suit, with the woman who purportedly catered to his predatory whims is wearing a coat over a sweatshirt. During the cross-examination, a lawyer from Ghislaine Maxwell's defence team asked Carolyn about the photo. "One of your memories about Ms. Maxwell is you claim that you saw a photograph of her in Epstein's house pregnant, correct?" asked Jeffrey Pagliuca. "Nude and pregnant, laying on the…" said the witness. At that point the defence lawyer interjected, "And pregnant?" To this, Carolyn responded: "Yes. There were multiple pictures, nude photos." After Jeffrey Pagliuca handed Carolyn a photo admitted as a defence exhibit but not shown to the jury, she denied it was the one she purportedly saw. "That is not the photo," said the witness, who had received a $446,000 settlement in 2009. The woman is reported to have also been paid between $1 and $3 million by the Epstein Estate from its victim compensation fund. "Carolyn, are you trying to get money out of testifying here today?" asked the defence, which alleged discrepancies between Carolyn's court testimony and claims made by her in civil proceedings against Epstein. "No… Money will not ever fix what that woman has done to me," the woman broke down. No further details of Maxwell’s alleged pregnancy were given in court, according to media reports. ‘Partners in Crime’ or ‘Loving Couple’? Throughout the trial prosecutors have characterised Maxwell and Epstein's relationship as that of “partners in crime”. However, numerous witnesses have testified the two were a couple. Furthermore, they ostensibly wanted to have a child of their own, according to an attorney for Virginia Roberts Guiffre. Guiffre filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew in September, alleging she had been trafficked out to have sex with the royal by Jeffrey Epstein when she was a minor. Bradley Edwards, Guiffre’s attorney, wrote in his memoir Relentless Pursuit that Epstein and Maxwell had proposed Roberts be a surrogate for their child. However, Roberts’ lawyer said their client “couldn't bear the thought of Epstein and Maxwell raising her child. Maxwell’s defence team asked a previous witness if he had ever seen Epstein’s alleged “pimp” pregnant in the 15 years of his interaction with her from the early 1990s to the mid-2000s,. Epstein's pilot Larry Visoski was questioned by Maxwell’s attorney, “Now, in that whole time period, Ghislaine never appeared to you to be pregnant, did she?” “No, not at all,” answered Visoski. Asked if he ever saw any pictures of her pregnant at any of the residences, he again replied in the negative. Ghislaine Maxwell Trial The six charges against Maxwell are conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor. According to prosecutors, Maxwell groomed three girls between 1994 and 1997 for Epstein, allegedly targeting them in London, Florida, New York and New Mexico. The woman not only facilitated Epstein abusing them, including by using “sexualised group massages”, but also participated on occasion herself, it is claimed. Ghislaine Maxwell also faces two charges of perjury relating to testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. These are to be tried after her sex crimes trial. If convicted, Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty on all charges, faces up to 80 years in prison. Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors in 2019, died in his Manhattan cell on 10 August while awaiting trial, having pleaded not guilty to the charges. Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence team has argued that the woman, arrested on 2 July 2020, was a "scapegoat" for Epstein's actions.

https://sputniknews.com/20211207/framed-naked-photo-of-ghislaine-maxwell-and-other-nude-pictures-belonging-to-epstein-shown-at-trial-1091307606.html

Bettina Killary ate it 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein