International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/norway-sees-record-number-of-daily-covid-cases-during-entire-pandemic-1091370410.html
Norway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic
Norway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic
The majority of the Nordic nations are currently swept by a new COVID wave, having either broken their all-time daily infection records or seeing near-record figures, despite having some of Europe's highest vaccination rates.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090749537_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_79990d549c9d117b435e5811ae1ee368.jpg
A record 5,138 COVID-19 cases has been registered in Norway in a single day, which is the highest number of infections since the start of the pandemic.In Oslo alone, a record 1,117 new cases has been recorded, the Public Health Institute (FHI) reported.Earlier this week, the Norwegian government introduced tighter new measures and restrictions in order to try and control the growing infection in Norway. Among other things, citizens are obliged to keep one meter's distance (a requirement phased out by the previous government in late September) and wear masks wherever social distancing is impossible (including shops, restaurants, and public transport). A number of restrictions on visits to private homes and public gatherings (including sporting matches, public events with fixed seating and funerals) have been introduced as well.Furthermore, in another reversal of rules, the serving of alcohol will have to stop at midnight at bars, restaurants, and nightclubs, and a table service requirement will be reintroduced at venues. Thus, restaurants, bars, and pubs will have to close their beer taps when the clock strikes midnight.Lastly, the government introduced a national recommendation for the increased use of home offices in workplaces wherever possible.At a press conference on Tuesday night, Oslo City Councillor Raymond Johansen said that he was disappointed that the country once again has to introduce strict COVID-19 measures.However, the new measures have been blasted by the business community, since they limit the number of spectators at events, as well as capacity at bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and shops.Norway has seeing a COVID-19 despite having fully vaccinated 71.7 percent of its 5.2-million population and being in the process of rolling out booster shots. Remarkably, similar spikes are now happening in fellow Nordic nations of Denmark and Finland, which, too, have either broken their all-time daily infection records or are seeing near-record figures.Since the start of the pandemic, Norway has seen 295,000 COVID-19 cases with nearly 1,100 deaths.
Look at that scaremongering picture! FOLLOW THE SILENCE: Never Forget what media not only want you to forget but in millions of scaremongering words they never mention: The Survival rate of Covid-19 and its variants is 99.97%. Broadcast the truth because the Press won’t.
1
Are you guys so blind that you cannot see the incredibly clear correlation between jabs and infections? Let's make it real simple. One injects the spike protein, then one gets sick because of said protein. Got it? Now stop the stupid, non-working death in a bottle jabs and you will quickly see cases falling. Duh.
1
2
news, norway, restrictions, scandinavia, covid-19

Norway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic

06:43 GMT 09.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JIL YNGLAND
Picture taken on November 27, 2020 shows sisters Inika (R) and June Flaa working with a Covid-19 patient at the intensive care unit of Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet in Oslo, Norway - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JIL YNGLAND
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The majority of the Nordic nations are currently swept by a new COVID wave, and are seeing their all-time daily infection records broken or witnessing near-record figures, despite having some of Europe's highest vaccination rates and rolling out booster shots.
A record 5,138 COVID-19 cases has been registered in Norway in a single day, which is the highest number of infections since the start of the pandemic.
In Oslo alone, a record 1,117 new cases has been recorded, the Public Health Institute (FHI) reported.

Earlier this week, the Norwegian government introduced tighter new measures and restrictions in order to try and control the growing infection in Norway. Among other things, citizens are obliged to keep one meter's distance (a requirement phased out by the previous government in late September) and wear masks wherever social distancing is impossible (including shops, restaurants, and public transport). A number of restrictions on visits to private homes and public gatherings (including sporting matches, public events with fixed seating and funerals) have been introduced as well.
Furthermore, in another reversal of rules, the serving of alcohol will have to stop at midnight at bars, restaurants, and nightclubs, and a table service requirement will be reintroduced at venues. Thus, restaurants, bars, and pubs will have to close their beer taps when the clock strikes midnight.
Lastly, the government introduced a national recommendation for the increased use of home offices in workplaces wherever possible.
At a press conference on Tuesday night, Oslo City Councillor Raymond Johansen said that he was disappointed that the country once again has to introduce strict COVID-19 measures.

“I am happy with the measures, but I am very, very sorry on behalf of the city dwellers. And I can not hide that,” Johansen said, as quoted by the newspaper Dagsavisen.

However, the new measures have been blasted by the business community, since they limit the number of spectators at events, as well as capacity at bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and shops.
Norway has seeing a COVID-19 despite having fully vaccinated 71.7 percent of its 5.2-million population and being in the process of rolling out booster shots. Remarkably, similar spikes are now happening in fellow Nordic nations of Denmark and Finland, which, too, have either broken their all-time daily infection records or are seeing near-record figures.
Since the start of the pandemic, Norway has seen 295,000 COVID-19 cases with nearly 1,100 deaths.
Popular comments
Look at that scaremongering picture! FOLLOW THE SILENCE: Never Forget what media not only want you to forget but in millions of scaremongering words they never mention: The Survival rate of Covid-19 and its variants is 99.97%. Broadcast the truth because the Press won’t.
keyboardcosmetics
9 December, 09:56 GMT
Are you guys so blind that you cannot see the incredibly clear correlation between jabs and infections? Let's make it real simple. One injects the spike protein, then one gets sick because of said protein. Got it? Now stop the stupid, non-working death in a bottle jabs and you will quickly see cases falling. Duh.
TruePatriot
9 December, 10:05 GMT
