https://sputniknews.com/20211209/norway-sees-record-number-of-daily-covid-cases-during-entire-pandemic-1091370410.html

Norway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic

Norway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic

The majority of the Nordic nations are currently swept by a new COVID wave, having either broken their all-time daily infection records or seeing near-record figures, despite having some of Europe's highest vaccination rates.

2021-12-09T06:43+0000

2021-12-09T06:43+0000

2021-12-09T06:43+0000

news

norway

restrictions

scandinavia

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090749537_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_79990d549c9d117b435e5811ae1ee368.jpg

A record 5,138 COVID-19 cases has been registered in Norway in a single day, which is the highest number of infections since the start of the pandemic.In Oslo alone, a record 1,117 new cases has been recorded, the Public Health Institute (FHI) reported.Earlier this week, the Norwegian government introduced tighter new measures and restrictions in order to try and control the growing infection in Norway. Among other things, citizens are obliged to keep one meter's distance (a requirement phased out by the previous government in late September) and wear masks wherever social distancing is impossible (including shops, restaurants, and public transport). A number of restrictions on visits to private homes and public gatherings (including sporting matches, public events with fixed seating and funerals) have been introduced as well.Furthermore, in another reversal of rules, the serving of alcohol will have to stop at midnight at bars, restaurants, and nightclubs, and a table service requirement will be reintroduced at venues. Thus, restaurants, bars, and pubs will have to close their beer taps when the clock strikes midnight.Lastly, the government introduced a national recommendation for the increased use of home offices in workplaces wherever possible.At a press conference on Tuesday night, Oslo City Councillor Raymond Johansen said that he was disappointed that the country once again has to introduce strict COVID-19 measures.However, the new measures have been blasted by the business community, since they limit the number of spectators at events, as well as capacity at bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and shops.Norway has seeing a COVID-19 despite having fully vaccinated 71.7 percent of its 5.2-million population and being in the process of rolling out booster shots. Remarkably, similar spikes are now happening in fellow Nordic nations of Denmark and Finland, which, too, have either broken their all-time daily infection records or are seeing near-record figures.Since the start of the pandemic, Norway has seen 295,000 COVID-19 cases with nearly 1,100 deaths.

keyboardcosmetics Look at that scaremongering picture! FOLLOW THE SILENCE: Never Forget what media not only want you to forget but in millions of scaremongering words they never mention: The Survival rate of Covid-19 and its variants is 99.97%. Broadcast the truth because the Press won’t. 1

TruePatriot Are you guys so blind that you cannot see the incredibly clear correlation between jabs and infections? Let's make it real simple. One injects the spike protein, then one gets sick because of said protein. Got it? Now stop the stupid, non-working death in a bottle jabs and you will quickly see cases falling. Duh. 1

2

norway

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, norway, restrictions, scandinavia, covid-19