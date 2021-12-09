Registration was successful!
New Zealand Police Reportedly Postpone Use of Facial Recognition Technology
New Zealand Police have postponed the implementation of live facial recognition technology (FRT) until its implications are fully studied and understood, media reported on 9 December.
2021-12-09T14:11+0000
2021-12-09T14:12+0000
"Police will not use live automated FRT until the impact from a security, privacy, legal, and ethical perspective is fully understood," New Zealand Deputy Chief Executive Mark Evans was quoted as saying by Radio NZ.The use of the technology is halted following a police-commissioned review conducted by two independent law critics, Nessa Lynch and Andrew Chen, who had found "no evidence" of the police utilizing the technology live, but warned that "monitoring of protests or community events with live automated FRT could have a chilling effect on rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly."FRT is the technology using an image of a person's face to provide the identification of that person.
New Zealand Police Reportedly Postpone Use of Facial Recognition Technology

14:11 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 14:12 GMT 09.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand Police have postponed the implementation of live facial recognition technology (FRT) until its implications are fully studied and understood, media reported on Thursday.
"Police will not use live automated FRT until the impact from a security, privacy, legal, and ethical perspective is fully understood," New Zealand Deputy Chief Executive Mark Evans was quoted as saying by Radio NZ.
The use of the technology is halted following a police-commissioned review conducted by two independent law critics, Nessa Lynch and Andrew Chen, who had found "no evidence" of the police utilizing the technology live, but warned that "monitoring of protests or community events with live automated FRT could have a chilling effect on rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly."
FRT is the technology using an image of a person's face to provide the identification of that person.
