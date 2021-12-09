https://sputniknews.com/20211209/new-zealand-police-reportedly-postpone-use-of-facial-recognition-technology-1091389514.html

New Zealand Police Reportedly Postpone Use of Facial Recognition Technology

New Zealand Police have postponed the implementation of live facial recognition technology (FRT) until its implications are fully studied and understood, media reported on 9 December.

"Police will not use live automated FRT until the impact from a security, privacy, legal, and ethical perspective is fully understood," New Zealand Deputy Chief Executive Mark Evans was quoted as saying by Radio NZ.The use of the technology is halted following a police-commissioned review conducted by two independent law critics, Nessa Lynch and Andrew Chen, who had found "no evidence" of the police utilizing the technology live, but warned that "monitoring of protests or community events with live automated FRT could have a chilling effect on rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly."FRT is the technology using an image of a person's face to provide the identification of that person.

