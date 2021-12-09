https://sputniknews.com/20211209/new-zealand-adopts-plan-to-become-smoke-free-by-2025-1091377766.html

New Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025

New Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand has adopted a plan based on a multi-faceted strategy to become a smoke-free country by 2025 with a view to eradicating the harm... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-09T09:57+0000

2021-12-09T09:57+0000

2021-12-09T09:57+0000

new zealand

asia & pacific

smoking

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105351/81/1053518182_0:944:2448:2321_1920x0_80_0_0_5e6646f91f32ddf23a203600ee48ab2c.jpg

"It will take a multi-faceted approach and evidence-based measures to stamp out smoking. Guided by the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi [the Treaty of Waitangi], our action plan has bold new measures that will support Aotearoa's goal of becoming a smoke-free country by 2025," the ministry said in a statement.To meet the goal, the authorities will create a taskforce to implement the plan, finance more health promotion and community activities, provide support to those willing to stop smoking, increase evidence-based stop smoking services, sell more low-level nicotine tobacco products and reduce the number of tobacco shops.According to the health ministry, the plan will address inequities in smoking rates and smoking-related illnesses, increase the number of people who give up smoking and create a smoke-free generation.

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

new zealand, asia & pacific, smoking