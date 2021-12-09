Registration was successful!
New Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025
New Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand has adopted a plan based on a multi-faceted strategy to become a smoke-free country by 2025 with a view to eradicating the harm...
new zealand
asia & pacific
smoking
"It will take a multi-faceted approach and evidence-based measures to stamp out smoking. Guided by the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi [the Treaty of Waitangi], our action plan has bold new measures that will support Aotearoa's goal of becoming a smoke-free country by 2025," the ministry said in a statement.To meet the goal, the authorities will create a taskforce to implement the plan, finance more health promotion and community activities, provide support to those willing to stop smoking, increase evidence-based stop smoking services, sell more low-level nicotine tobacco products and reduce the number of tobacco shops.According to the health ministry, the plan will address inequities in smoking rates and smoking-related illnesses, increase the number of people who give up smoking and create a smoke-free generation.
New Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025

09:57 GMT 09.12.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand has adopted a plan based on a multi-faceted strategy to become a smoke-free country by 2025 with a view to eradicating the harm smoking causes, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.
"It will take a multi-faceted approach and evidence-based measures to stamp out smoking. Guided by the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi [the Treaty of Waitangi], our action plan has bold new measures that will support Aotearoa's goal of becoming a smoke-free country by 2025," the ministry said in a statement.
To meet the goal, the authorities will create a taskforce to implement the plan, finance more health promotion and community activities, provide support to those willing to stop smoking, increase evidence-based stop smoking services, sell more low-level nicotine tobacco products and reduce the number of tobacco shops.
According to the health ministry, the plan will address inequities in smoking rates and smoking-related illnesses, increase the number of people who give up smoking and create a smoke-free generation.
