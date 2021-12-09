https://sputniknews.com/20211209/new-york-ag-reportedly-seeking-deposition-from-trump-in-fraud-probe-into-ex-presidents-businesses-1091390735.html

New York AG Reportedly Seeking Deposition From Trump in Fraud Probe Into Ex-President's Businesses

In July, Allen Weisselberg, the now ex-chief financial officer of former president Donald Trump's business empire, was indicted on over a dozen counts of...

New York Attorney General Letitia James wants to question Donald Trump in a deposition for her ongoing investigation into possible fraud at his company, the Trump Organization, the Washington Post reports, citing sources said to be familiar with the situation.According to the paper's sources, Trump has been asked to give testimony on 7 January at James' New York office, with her probe seeking to determine, among other things, whether fraud was widespread in the former president's company.Trump's attorneys did not immediately respond to the report, with a spokesperson for James declining to comment.James joined the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in its investigation into the Trump Organization in October. Republicans have criticized the attorney general over her involvement, accusing her of seeking to score points ahead of her gubernatorial run next year.

