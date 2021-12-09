https://sputniknews.com/20211209/mysterious-blast-in-delhi-court-leaves-one-injured---video-1091373734.html

Mysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video

Mysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video

A low-intensity blast rocked the Rohini Court in India’s capital city on Thursday morning, leaving one person injured.

2021-12-09T08:04+0000

2021-12-09T08:04+0000

2021-12-09T08:05+0000

new delhi

delhi

bomb blast

court

blast

laptop bombs

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091374410_0:128:3073:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_72e5cc4c0f2197e728d8726ee45c0408.jpg

A low-intensity blast rocked the Rohini Court in India’s capital city on Thursday morning, leaving one person injured.According to the Delhi Fire Department official, a call was received at 10.40 a.m. local time regarding the mysterious explosion inside Chamber No. 102, after which the disaster management team rushed to the spot with seven fire tenders. Though no casualty has been reported in the incident, the one injured person in the explosion was taken to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.The blast is suspected to have taken place in a laptop, however, officials have yet to confirm this.Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police at Rohini District, has started the probe and is assessing what led to the blast. In one of the videos taken by an onlooker, the remains of the explosive can be seen lying on the floor of the room, and police officials are telling everyone to step back.

new delhi

delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

new delhi, delhi, bomb blast, court, blast, laptop bombs, india