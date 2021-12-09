Mysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video

A low-intensity blast rocked the Rohini Court in India’s capital city on Thursday morning, leaving one person injured.According to the Delhi Fire Department official, a call was received at 10.40 a.m. local time regarding the mysterious explosion inside Chamber No. 102, after which the disaster management team rushed to the spot with seven fire tenders. Though no casualty has been reported in the incident, the one injured person in the explosion was taken to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.The blast is suspected to have taken place in a laptop, however, officials have yet to confirm this.Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police at Rohini District, has started the probe and is assessing what led to the blast. In one of the videos taken by an onlooker, the remains of the explosive can be seen lying on the floor of the room, and police officials are telling everyone to step back.
Panic gripped at Delhi Rohini Court following a minor blast in the laptop bag inside court number 102. It is suspected the blast took off in the battery charger of the laptop. Probe is on. pic.twitter.com/wcBo1Ic0bf