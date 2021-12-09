Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/mysterious-blast-in-delhi-court-leaves-one-injured---video-1091373734.html
Mysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video
Mysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video
A low-intensity blast rocked the Rohini Court in India’s capital city on Thursday morning, leaving one person injured.
2021-12-09T08:04+0000
2021-12-09T08:05+0000
new delhi
delhi
bomb blast
court
blast
laptop bombs
india
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091374410_0:128:3073:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_72e5cc4c0f2197e728d8726ee45c0408.jpg
A low-intensity blast rocked the Rohini Court in India’s capital city on Thursday morning, leaving one person injured.According to the Delhi Fire Department official, a call was received at 10.40 a.m. local time regarding the mysterious explosion inside Chamber No. 102, after which the disaster management team rushed to the spot with seven fire tenders. Though no casualty has been reported in the incident, the one injured person in the explosion was taken to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.The blast is suspected to have taken place in a laptop, however, officials have yet to confirm this.Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police at Rohini District, has started the probe and is assessing what led to the blast. In one of the videos taken by an onlooker, the remains of the explosive can be seen lying on the floor of the room, and police officials are telling everyone to step back.
new delhi
delhi
08:04 GMT 09.12.2021
An ambulance is seen inside the Rohini court in New Delhi (File)
An ambulance is seen inside the Rohini court in New Delhi (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MONEY SHARMA
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
A probe has been launched into the explosion, and it's yet to be determined what led to the blast.
A low-intensity blast rocked the Rohini Court in India’s capital city on Thursday morning, leaving one person injured.
According to the Delhi Fire Department official, a call was received at 10.40 a.m. local time regarding the mysterious explosion inside Chamber No. 102, after which the disaster management team rushed to the spot with seven fire tenders.
Though no casualty has been reported in the incident, the one injured person in the explosion was taken to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.
The blast is suspected to have taken place in a laptop, however, officials have yet to confirm this.
Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police at Rohini District, has started the probe and is assessing what led to the blast.
In one of the videos taken by an onlooker, the remains of the explosive can be seen lying on the floor of the room, and police officials are telling everyone to step back.
