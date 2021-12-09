Registration was successful!
Man With Gun Trying to Clear Security at Congressional Office Building Arrested, Reports Say
Man With Gun Trying to Clear Security at Congressional Office Building Arrested, Reports Say
A man was arrested by police officers while trying to pass through security at a Longworth House Office Building
A man was arrested by police officers while trying to pass through security at a Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C., according to Fox News.According to reports, the suspect had a gun in his bag."The Longworth building — an office building of the US Capitol complex — was put on lockdown this morning after someone brought a gun into the building," CNN reported. Police reported that there was no indication of any other security threat on Capitol Hill besides the one arrested man.
Man With Gun Trying to Clear Security at Congressional Office Building Arrested, Reports Say 13:43 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 09.12.2021)
The US Capitol Police sent a security alert after reports of a man with a gun in a bag.
A man was arrested by police officers while trying to pass through security at a Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C., according to Fox News.
According to reports, the suspect had a gun in his bag.
"The Longworth building — an office building of the US Capitol complex — was put on lockdown this morning after someone brought a gun into the building," CNN reported.
Police reported that there was no indication of any other security threat on Capitol Hill besides the one arrested man.