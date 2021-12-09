https://sputniknews.com/20211209/man-with-gun-trying-to-clear-security-at-congressional-office-building-arrested-reports-say-1091388434.html

Man With Gun Trying to Clear Security at Congressional Office Building Arrested, Reports Say

A man was arrested by police officers while trying to pass through security at a Longworth House Office Building

A man was arrested by police officers while trying to pass through security at a Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C., according to Fox News.According to reports, the suspect had a gun in his bag."The Longworth building — an office building of the US Capitol complex — was put on lockdown this morning after someone brought a gun into the building," CNN reported. Police reported that there was no indication of any other security threat on Capitol Hill besides the one arrested man.

