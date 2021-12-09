https://sputniknews.com/20211209/magnitude-60-earthquake-strikes-off-southwestern-coast-of-japan-seismologists-say-1091369072.html

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Southwestern Coast of Japan, Seismologists Say

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Southwestern Coast of Japan, Seismologists Say

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the southwestern coast of Japan

The epicenter of the earthquake was located near the Tokara Islands, at a depth of 20 kilometers (over 12 miles). The tremor was recorded at 11:05 a.m. local time (02:05 GMT).There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

